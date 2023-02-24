Tend to the practical issues, make decisions, deal with paperwork and contracts, and take advantage of an unusually logical philosophical intelligence this week. Engage an ability to stand back and look at problems and opportunities from the hawk’s eye view as mental Mercury conjuncts serious Saturn in theoretical Aquarius. This potential clarity shifts into a creative dreaminess as Mercury enters Pisces at the end of the week.
With Mercury in philosophical air sign Aquarius, we are more open-minded, curious, but stubborn. People can get stuck in their philosophies and get easily animated on their hot button issues with emotional Venus now in feisty Aries.
While our minds process and our hearts sing alive, our physical energy could run low; we may need to disconnect and stare into space when we need extra downtime. Don’t push the body this week; support the breath and slowly renew.
The weekend begins under an earthy Taurus moon that steadies us. Our signals can get a bit mixed, our timing can be a little off, and everything is just a bit disjointed and off tempo. Sunday through Tuesday a verbal, nervy Gemini moon revs us up; our attention can scatter unless we keep a clear goal in mind. Odd comments may need to be taken back later.
Toward the end of the week, watch a desire to impose restrictions which will probably not work and find a more collaborative way to control the situation. Our hearts crank up the heat and grow fierce, but that could be lovely as Venus conjuncts expansive Jupiter in Aries. Women take the lead, and that could provoke a backlash. Let’s help keep the boat steady.
FRIDAY, FEB. 24: Keep a steady pace, and let restlessness encourage forward momentum instead of distraction. If someone shares their great ideas, decide carefully whether to get caught up in their vision or stay on track. Momentum slows in late afternoon; complete rather than start. Enjoy comfort food and connect.
SATURDAY, FEB. 25: Consider a change of plans or minds this morning; stay flexible and spontaneous as the moon conjuncts gear-shifting Uranus. Use common sense, but don’t be too practical. Venus in Aries encourages us to grow more adventurous.
SUNDAY, FEB. 26: There’s a buzz in the air; listen to the gossip, but choose carefully what part to repeat. Check facts under a verbal Gemini moon and as Mercury challenges Venus. Enjoy the debate, short quick projects, a flirtatious moment — just take everything said with a grain of salt.
MONDAY, FEB. 27: Potentially difficult dreams overnight turn into a productive day as the Gemini moon forms open-minded sextiles to Venus and Jupiter in the morning, then conjuncts decisive Mars at night. Juggle demands, adapt quickly, and run with opportunity.
TUESDAY, FEB. 28: Take advantage of a competent morning as the moon trines Mercury and Saturn. Get the conversation going midday and help a project take shape by dinnertime. Tonight, people feel the need to be heard and nurtured — even if they don’t feel like returning the favor — as the moon enters Cancer. Take turns.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1: Emotions can swing wildly and swamp the boat under the moon in watery Cancer. Venus conjuncts expansive Jupiter and loans us bravery but cranks up the fire. Some will step forward with new levels of honest creativity, but be prepared to duck emotionally charged scenarios. Find a practical, earthy trail between extremes.
THURSDAY, MARCH 2: Make some logical reasonable decisions this morning while thoughtful Mercury conjuncts serious Saturn in Aquarius. Mercury enters dreamy Pisces this afternoon and a newly subjective, intuitive approach seeps in. ◀