Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

Tend to the practical issues, make decisions, deal with paperwork and contracts, and take advantage of an unusually logical philosophical intelligence this week. Engage an ability to stand back and look at problems and opportunities from the hawk’s eye view as mental Mercury conjuncts serious Saturn in theoretical Aquarius. This potential clarity shifts into a creative dreaminess as Mercury enters Pisces at the end of the week.

With Mercury in philosophical air sign Aquarius, we are more open-minded, curious, but stubborn. People can get stuck in their philosophies and get easily animated on their hot button issues with emotional Venus now in feisty Aries.

While our minds process and our hearts sing alive, our physical energy could run low; we may need to disconnect and stare into space when we need extra downtime. Don’t push the body this week; support the breath and slowly renew.