Expect strange rhythms, odd delays, and swirling misunderstandings as Mercury appears to hold still this weekend. Then feel the kinks iron out and plans begin to manifest as Mercury turns direct and moves forward through the week ahead.
This is a year of major shifts. Foundational Saturn squares change-inducing Uranus. The tectonic plates of our existence will shift in small and large increments. New technology arises. For the last few weeks, we’ve been looking backward at our lives and our nations’ politics. As Mercury pivots, so will our attention. It’s time to focus on what’s happening right here and now.
While this change is occurring this weekend, we need to pay attention to our relationships. The two emotional planets, Venus and Mars, square off in rather stubborn fixed signs, which can make it challenging to come to an agreement. It’s a wonderful weekend to be quiet. Anything else may take extra patience and fortitude.
Next week may be a little slow off the mark. The moon enters domestic Cancer late Sunday, and we’d rather just stay home. Let’s spend early next week re-establishing our priorities. Let’s get on the same page with our teams so we can kick into gear when the energy picks up midweek as the moon enters Leo and Mars trines powerful Pluto. Venus enters Pisces on Thursday and asks us to put compassion on the front burner.
FRIDAY, FEB. 19: We may feel a need to tell everyone what we think as Mercury approaches prolific Jupiter under a talkative Gemini moon. Relationship issues and sexist comments can irritate as Venus squares Mars. A calm and steady attitude helps. Short-term projects are problematic, but long-term projects begin to make headway.
SATURDAY, FEB. 20: Expect a generally positive attitude and good wishes, but we can still be klutzy with each other’s feelings as Mercury stations, preparing to turn direct tonight. Rely on camaraderie rather than efficiency. The less we push the more we actually get done.
SUNDAY, FEB. 21: Ice begins to thaw, birds begin to fly, and the conversations become more productive — though it still pays to be cautious to avoid simple accidents. Our feelings grow touchier as the moon enters sensitive Cancer tonight. Our defenses become prickly, and we could all use a hug and some comfort food. Check in with family and listen to their news.
MONDAY, FEB. 22: Work with those approach-avoidance feelings, bravery and insecurity, enthusiasm and reluctance. Our minds are ready to move forward, but a strange emotional reluctance may require an extra sense of safety and security to do so. It’s easier to see what other people need to do next. Find pragmatic common ground and move gently forward.
TUESDAY, FEB. 23: In the morning, we can use our imaginations to get around a problem. Work with unexpected approaches as the moon trines imaginative Neptune. Tonight, as the moon opposes Pluto, notice a potential cloud of discouragement but don’t believe that story.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24: People can feel arrogant about what is right and what is wrong as willful Pluto trines muscular Mars under an expressive Leo moon. If we don’t waste time butting heads or deal with dueling egos, we can build momentum on a clear decision. Let’s offer the bounty of our attention, and work to that which grabs our hearts.
THURSDAY, FEB. 25: Balance momentum and sensitivity. We’ll want to make practical, concrete steps forward and we can discuss our goals. But we also begin to drop into our feelings as Venus enters Pisces. We need the grace notes of life and need our feelings honored. Catch people doing something right and give them positive feedback.
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.