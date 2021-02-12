What is love? That’s the theoretical question that the planets ask this week. The Sun, retrograde Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, and Saturn are all now in philosophical Aquarius and want us to contemplate big questions around compassion, purpose, and responsibility. Valentine’s Day can be an excuse to hold ourselves up to an ideal of perfect understanding. Aquarius wants us to think so much bigger than that.
Heart-centered Venus encourages us to care this weekend as it conjuncts expansive Jupiter and communicative Mercury. Pay attention to the more subtle feelings supported by Venus; our lines of communication are challenged by Mercury in retrograde.
Mercury in retrograde can bring our thoughts back to the past. Rather than chewing on our nails over old pains, we can mine the past for information that frees us up.
A tenderhearted Pisces moon wakes up our more sensitive feelings as the weekend begins. The moon moves into passionate Aries on Valentine’s Day, which can bring some lovely moments or chances for spontaneous expression, but it can also make us more demanding.
Early next week, our emotions settle into thoughtful stubbornness under a Taurus moon. But a major shift, a metaphorical or actual earthquake, simmers underneath as Saturn squares unsettling Uranus on Tuesday, making the first of three passes this year. We may need to confront old systems or assumptions and adapt to new circumstances.
FRIDAY, FEB. 12: The mood is sensitive and idealistic as the moon enters Pisces. Avoid anything that sounds like a guilt trip. We want great stories instead. People get their feelings hurt easily, but we can also have our hearts deeply touched. Radical acts of caring help.
SATURDAY, FEB. 13: Drift, dream, escape, and imagine as thoughtful Mercury, aesthetic Venus, and active Mars sextile imaginative Neptune. Let go of old pains and create room for new compassion. Enjoy camaraderie, but resist expectations or comparisons to a romantic ideal. Creative collaboration is the key.
SUNDAY, FEB. 14: Expect mixed blessings as mental Mercury conjuncts upbeat Jupiter and expands our thinking and liberates our conversations. The moon in passionate Aries inspires both moments of spontaneity and impatience.
MONDAY, FEB. 15: Jump back into the saddle this morning. We have places to go (if only on the internet) and things to do, but let’s do it gently. Notice tension while the moon in Aries pushes us forward and Mercury conjuncts serious Saturn, which asks us to slow down and take responsibility.
TUESDAY, FEB. 16: Morning whispers of existential sadness or discontent as the Aries moon squares Pluto. Consequences clarify. Tough events may be a temporary setback. The moon enters stabilizing Taurus tonight and calls for de-stressing and comfort.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17: Although the moon is in steady Taurus, solid Saturn squares change-inducing Uranus and speaks of deep shifts. Some event may challenge our preconceptions or foundations, but we can make this a shift for the good.
THURSDAY, FEB. 18: We may become newly aware of our vulnerabilities as the sun enters Pisces. Morning offers opportunities to catch up with ourselves and notice feelings we’ve avoided for the last few weeks. By evening, as the moon conjunct Mars, we may need to take a stand or make a tough decision, but let’s not get stubborn just to prove a point. Don’t square off unnecessarily. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
