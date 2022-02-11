Will you be my valentine? This controversial holiday points out for many people what’s wrong with their love life rather than giving them a chance to just love. Remember, Valentine’s Day is an Aquarian holiday; it’s not about cozy romance as much about random acts of compassion and connection. As kids we probably gave valentines to our whole classroom, whether we liked it or not. Model that inclusivity in the present moment.
Venus and Mars are running conjunct in earthy Capricorn, and while this conjunction supports relationships, the challenge will be to see love as it is, in all its myriad forms, and to not want to control how it comes to us. Let’s not measure affection in heart-shaped chocolates; instead, look at the language of love, caring, and affection of all the people involved. With Venus and Mars conjuncting in Capricorn, we feel loved when our work and life’s purpose are supported and our more personal efforts are acknowledged.
This is a creative, powerful, and potentially efficient week, but it starts off with a deep astrological reminder of all that’s going wrong in our world as Mercury conjuncts Pluto over the weekend. The most loving thing we can do this weekend is to truly listen, give our beloveds a chance to speak their mind, witness their memories, and then ask them to listen to us.
After a relatively internal weekend, Valentine’s Day can bring us out of our shell as the moon enters Leo and Mercury enters Aquarius. A heaviness of mind that’s been with us since mid-December begins to lift, and new plans begin to coalesce.
FRIDAY, FEB. 11: Watch where the mind goes as Mercury conjuncts Pluto under a nervy Gemini moon. Pay attention to real warning signals but bypass the mere habit of anxiety by exploring interesting conversations and engaging curiosity. Tonight, as the moon enters introverted Cancer, look for comfort and coziness.
SATURDAY, FEB. 12: Be off schedule, wander, and take a true Saturday morning in a busy week. Later, let’s look at one another with fresh eyes and find what others truly need, not what we think they need.
SUNDAY, FEB. 13: Let’s watch where our thoughts go and not compare our existence to an ideal just to wiggle a sore tooth. We’ll feel love through cozy security, delicious food, and odd considerate moments.
MONDAY, FEB. 14: Happy Valentine’s Day! It furthers to honor our own heart as our first valentine, then spread love out from there as Mercury enters communal Aquarius and the waxing moon enters expressive Leo. Practice a heart-centered meta-meditation and love the whole world. Shift toward possibilities.
TUESDAY, FEB. 15: Tend to practical work, but keep your eyes focused on incoming potential. Tell a story about an alternate reality where we love our work and graciously work at love as the Leo moon opposes Saturn. Then take a step to make it so.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16: Strong emotions and great plot twists abound on this Leo full moon with Venus and Mars conjuncting. Do not make others prove they care; manipulation just erodes the heart. Center others and serve with compassion as a spiritual practice. Where love flows and the creative process rises, we can commit.
THURSDAY, FEB. 17: We could feel strangely cranky or critical but can turn that into fodder to improve our situation. Jupiter sextiles Uranus, encouraging us to make changes that bring more room to breathe, but the Virgo moon can add brittle undertones. Engage Virgoan compassion instead.
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
