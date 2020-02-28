The astrological mood can turn on a dime this week, and we have to find a healthy middle ground. First wisps of exciting spring renewal mingle with occasional moments of feeling overwhelmed by everyday pileups.
Old wounds ache, and problems we thought were solved return for reprise, as Mercury retrogrades until March 9. This can leave our mental steering on the foggy side. Emotional Venus forms a challenging square to both Saturn and Pluto this weekend, which can rock our emotional boats, but by week’s end she heads into her own stable sign of Taurus.
Our emotional engines crank up with Venus in feisty Aries, while Mars in Capricorn stirs our ambitions and increases general willfulness. The mood may feel like a strong horse directed by a daydreaming rider. If we worry about spreading diseases and rocky stock markets, let’s remember no one is thinking too clearly right now. Get more facts.
We could all use some comfort food and a hug as the weekend begins under an earthy Taurus moon. We may remember what we value as Venus squares Pluto this weekend. Support one another with pragmatic action.
The conversation picks up on Sunday as the moon enters Gemini, though it can leave us a little scattered. Keep track of belongings and try not to juggle too much. On Tuesday, comfort one another. Offer reassurance as Venus squares Saturn and the moon enters sensitive Cancer.
Venus enters cuddly Taurus on Wednesday and helps us get more grounded; spring fever brings emotional restlessness and a breath of hope as Venus heads toward a square with Uranus next week.
Friday, Feb. 28: We could be uncomfortable with the way things are this morning. Let’s watch where our thoughts go today; work with a strong emotional undertow as Venus squares Pluto. Let it inspire an act of compassion. Tonight, the mood lifts as Mercury sextiles Uranus and helps us express a different perspective.
Saturday, Feb. 29: Mars in Capricorn nags us to work on those projects, while that more sybaritic Taurus moon encourages us to kick back. Be slow and steady; celebrate any step forward. Evening is good for popcorn and a movie.
Sunday, March 1: Feelings run deep as the moon trines Saturn and Pluto this morning; traditions and personal rituals help. By midday, the conversation picks up as the moon enters verbal Gemini. Sift through conflicting information in the news.
Monday, March 2: Expect glitches this morning. Important pieces can fall through the cracks if we spread ourselves too thin. Concentrate on one thing at a time. We need to talk things out, but while processing, people can say things they don’t really mean. Don’t jump to conclusions.
Tuesday, March 3: Responsibilities and bossy people can cramp our creative styles as Venus squares Saturn and the moon enters sensitive Cancer. Rely on tried-and-true systems until the glitches thin out. When feeling emotionally wobbly, return temporarily to old friends, favorite books, or known comforts.
Wednesday, March 4: Mercury retrogrades back into Aquarius and brings us more philosophical objectivity. With an attitude of camaraderie, meetings can be productive by mid-afternoon as Mercury sextiles Venus. But evening can bring a crabby defensiveness as the moon opposes Mars.
Thursday, March 5: Support health through rest, a steady pace, and good food. Take tough news with a grain of salt later on. Be permeable to the positive but strengthen boundaries to diseases and difficult people tonight as the moon opposes Jupiter and Pluto. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.