Pre-solstice frivolity glazes over deep emotions. We can enjoy camaraderie and still feel the world changing. The planets suggest we’re in a tough growth spurt this coming year. As Saturn and Pluto grow closer and conjunct in January, discomfort grows with systems and powers that chafe. Jupiter has just entered Capricorn and prepares us to improve the situation in the coming year.
Our inner extroverts are energized by the sun in freewheeling Sagittarius while our introverted side is fed by Mars in Scorpio and Venus in Capricorn. Motivating Mars in Scorpio adds extra curiosity and suspicion to the mix, and it can irritate us when we need time alone.
It’s easier to get our minds in the game for the holidays when mental Mercury joins the sun in Sagittarius on Monday. We can now talk things over frankly. We question others’ assumptions but may forget to question our own.
The mood is direct, impatient, and honest on Friday under a spontaneous Aries moon. Over the weekend an earthy Taurus moon encourages us to think about what we really need for the holidays and the next step in our life.
We need to pay attention to our relationships as Venus in Capricorn approaches a conjunction to Saturn on Tuesday. These planets nudge us to control or manipulate wherever we feel insecure, just as the Sagittarian planets inspire a desire for freedom. Let’s practice good relationship skills.
A full moon in nervy, verbal Gemini on Wednesday encourages gatherings, parties, and meetings with a talkative social buzz. Let’s use this energy for our newsletters and get our seasonal greetings in the mail.
Friday, Dec. 6: Be direct and waste no time. We’ll work best with bursts of focus interspersed with frequent breaks. Don’t take insensitivity personally in a socially awkward moment during midafternoon. We’re more socially curious as the moon trines the sun. Overnight, tense aspects could instigate strange incidences; consider playing it safe and cozy.
Saturday, Dec. 7: Morning can leave us out of sorts or just extra willful. The day can be filled with clear ideas but trouble getting into gear. People need to putter, listen to their souls, and let tension unwind.
Sunday, Dec. 8: The vibe is both more settled and more intuitively connected as the moon enters earthy Taurus. Go to a holiday bazaar or find a way to combine spirituality and earthly channels. Rub a shoulder, cook a meal, or buy a present.
Monday, Dec. 9: Stubborn honesty is not always right. Say what you feel but be humble about knowing the truth as Mercury enters outspoken Sagittarius. People just have to tell their stories. We easily see what needs to be done and may be willing to put steady effort into improvement.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Conversation speeds up with nerves and humor. Get busy but don’t juggle too many plates at once as the moon enters nervy Gemini. Consciously stay on target for what’s most important, then enjoy impromptu life as performance art.
Wednesday, Dec. 11: Steady the nerves, multitask but not to the point of inefficiency as the moon waxes full in Gemini. Engage the conversation but don’t spill another person’s secrets. It may become clear that some relationships aren’t working, so our true beloveds may need reassurance that we have their backs.
Thursday, Dec. 12: After a busy morning, it will feel good to reconnect with chosen family as the moon enters domestic Cancer. Let’s catch up with ourselves and the people we love and find a safe and secure place within. ◀
To contact Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
