{byline}Heather Roan Robbins
Welcome to the fertile psychic loam of the darkest week of the year. Late Saturday evening, the sun enters Capricorn and winter officially begins. Let’s gift ourselves with a moment of rest. Listen to dreams and release what needs to be released into a bonfire. Then our days will begin to lengthen, and we can celebrate a return of warmth and hope.
The weekend begins with the sun still in extroverted Sagittarius and the moon in friendly Libra. Heart-centered Venus just entered sociable, party-loving Aquarius; mental Mercury is now in wanderlust-prone Sagittarius. But not all is sweetness and light; our long-term concerns and searches for meaning hum underneath the sparkling lights as Mars in brooding Scorpio continues to churn personal undercurrents.
On Saturday, the moon enters contemplative Scorpio. It’s a perfect time to sit by a solstice fire as the sun enters Capricorn in the evening. The holiday pace picks up and traveling gets easier. Gatherings get more festive on Monday as the moon enters upbeat Sagittarius. The mood stays festive through Christmas morning when the moon conjuncts Mercury in Sagittarius. If the kids get up early, have them make the coffee! The mood grows more serious as the moon enters Capricorn midafternoon and conjuncts the sun for a solar eclipse that evening.
Friday, Dec. 20: On this generally positive day, look for challenging information — whether from the news, a person, or a pile of work on a desk— as the moon squares Saturn and Pluto. We’ll be ready for seasonal magic when the workday is over as Venus semi-squares Neptune; let stars glimmer. Don’t make anyone be realistic.
Saturday, Dec. 21: The moon enters in moody Scorpio this morning. Give everyone a little room and don’t crowd or over-hug. Notice rebellions against other people’s plans midmorning. Midday grows more cooperative; we’ll be ready for the bonfire tonight as the sun enters Capricorn.
Sunday, Dec. 22: Emotions overflow. Excitement is in the air, and so is a certain irritability, as both Venus and Mars are affected by outer planets this morning. We can love people and still need time alone. The mood improves in the afternoon. Just watch for quick-flaring disagreements this evening as the moon conjuncts Mars in Scorpio.
Monday, Dec. 23: Laughter comes easier this morning as the moon enters Sagittarius and brings a certain irrepressibility. If some old memory gets tweaked, take a moment to honor the feelings, but it may not be time to process with others. We’ll want to see beauty and have a sociable moment midday. Conversations bubble honestly. Change the subject rather than start an argument.
Tuesday, Dec. 24: Enjoy both tradition and something unique as the sun trines change-making Uranus. Talk about transformations to make in the year ahead. Morning may be a little sleepy, but the afternoon awakens our curiosities. Early evening brings a glittering humor, though social gaffes grow as the evening progresses. Head for bed if things feel off.
Wednesday, Dec. 25: Enthusiasm starts early, as the moon conjuncts Mercury, then calms down by midafternoon, as the moon enters more serious Capricorn. Tonight, enjoy the feeling that this is a special moment and that times are changing; honor endings and beginnings under the new moon/solar eclipse in Capricorn.
Thursday, Dec. 26: It’s a great day to assemble bikes and toy train tracks, or to collaborate on some pragmatic project mixed with love. Move slowly this morning, savor leftovers, and take a walk. Perform a generous act this afternoon as the moon conjuncts Jupiter. The stars pull us both to work and to dream, so work on building good memories and connections. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
