This week ends one decade and begins another under politically and personally strategic aspects. Take this opportunity to review the decade that was and sort out what did and didn’t work.
On Friday, the mood is efficient. The moon in Capricorn loans us competence but can waft depression when we’re dealing with frustration. Over the weekend, a more sociable Aquarius moon encourages us to reconnect with our communities and review the cultural and political landscapes coming to a close. Next week, a sensitive Pisces moon asked us to make that review more personal. The moon enters feisty Aries on New Year’s Day and helps us jump-start the decade with action and determination.
We have a chance to turn things around in 2020, but we need to stay involved. The stars ask us to pay attention to our spiritual lives. Our spirits are embedded in the body politic, which needs our help. Jupiter and Saturn are considered the signifiers of our social and political realms. Jupiter speaks of generosity — it’s also connected to liberal politics. Saturn, conversely, speaks of structure and control — a connection to conservative politics. Balanced tension between these two poles holds us upright. We need to support our communities and build a healthier world, as expansive Jupiter and structural Saturn both conjunct transformative Pluto in ambitious Capricorn, one after the other, and then shift into communal Aquarius and conjunct one another on the 2020 winter solstice.
As Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto run together this year, they bring real opportunities for the death and rebirth of power systems and political structures in our personal organizations and in governments around the world. The coming Jupiter-Saturn conjunction in airy Aquarius calls for a philosophical rebirth.
Friday, Dec. 27: This is a work day, but go carefully with unsolicited advice. The sun conjuncts Jupiter in competent Capricorn and encourages us to think big. The mood becomes more interpersonally curious tonight as the moon enters collective Aquarius.
Saturday, Dec. 28: We’re ready for a larger circle as the moon conjuncts Venus in Aquarius. We may want to gather with people we haven’t seen recently. We get more serious tonight as Mercury enters Capricorn, but let’s not get grim.
Sunday, Dec. 29: The mood is disjointed but thoughtful; Mercury squares the healing asteroid Chiron and nudges us to review the culture and politics of the past decade, release the year behind, and reimagine the future.
Monday, Dec. 30: If we have to go back to work, let’s keep it low key. We may feel easily overwhelmed and need to take “me” time as the moon enters sensitive Pisces. If we don’t get it, we could sit down and cry. Daydream, renew, and listen for potential inspiration.
Tuesday, Dec. 31: Do the personal end of the decade’s review and future envisioning. We may feel the woes of the world, and may want to forget it for a moment. This can lead to over-drinking and bad driving tonight. Be careful and let this fogginess take you not to a place of danger, but to a place of possibility.
Wednesday, Jan. 1: Walk gently this morning, keep expectations low and imagination high. Honor the fact that people are feeling vulnerable, whether it’s from a hangover or concerns about the new year. The mood picks up tonight as the moon trines Mars and enters feisty and proactive Aries. Prepare to forge ahead.
Thursday, Jan. 2: Get a jump on the new decade. Put plans into action as Mercury conjuncts Jupiter in Capricorn. People may try to rush through at the same time. If they bump and shove, stay centered and on target. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
