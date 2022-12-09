Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

Bake cookies or find some other way to bring coziness and nurturance home this weekend as the moon traverses homey, cuddly — if self-protective — Cancer. If life gets strange, get crafty; make ornaments, bake, or build. Busy hands can become a stabilizing meditation.

Ghosts and memories from holidays past can stir in our dreams throughout the week; we may long for old traditions as creative Venus joins mental Mercury in historically oriented Capricorn. These Capricorn planets can help us stay efficient and get the work done before the holidays kick in but can also bring out a controlling streak. People can argue over the perfect decorations or unproductively want to control what other people are wearing or doing or how they celebrate the winter holidays. Instead, we could see how many different strands we can weave together for our new traditions.

If we notice any ongoing irritation — and we may with Mars still retrograde in nervy Gemini — let’s not blame it on other people. Instead, let’s stop and listen to what we actually need and take responsibility for our joy.

