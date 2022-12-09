Bake cookies or find some other way to bring coziness and nurturance home this weekend as the moon traverses homey, cuddly — if self-protective — Cancer. If life gets strange, get crafty; make ornaments, bake, or build. Busy hands can become a stabilizing meditation.
Ghosts and memories from holidays past can stir in our dreams throughout the week; we may long for old traditions as creative Venus joins mental Mercury in historically oriented Capricorn. These Capricorn planets can help us stay efficient and get the work done before the holidays kick in but can also bring out a controlling streak. People can argue over the perfect decorations or unproductively want to control what other people are wearing or doing or how they celebrate the winter holidays. Instead, we could see how many different strands we can weave together for our new traditions.
If we notice any ongoing irritation — and we may with Mars still retrograde in nervy Gemini — let’s not blame it on other people. Instead, let’s stop and listen to what we actually need and take responsibility for our joy.
Look forward to great holiday parties early next week under an extroverted Leo moon. Find that balance between joy and responsibilities midweek, tie up those loose ends and details as the Moon enters efficient Virgo on Wednesday, then feel the need grow for time out, for our seasonal magic.
FRIDAY, DEC. 9: Rather than try to control the situation, roll with the waves of mixed emotions and find a steady path in the middle. The Cancer moon calls for coziness but can set off our defenses or leave us overwhelmed while the competence-inducing Mercury and Venus in Capricorn nags us to accomplish, all while Venus squares Jupiter and amplifies emotions.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10: Minor difficulties arise and arguments can ensue as each person has different ideas about how to solve problems while Mercury semi-squares Saturn. Let’s listen to one another and make emotional safety the real objective. Tonight, tell a story as the moon trines imaginative Neptune.
SUNDAY, DEC. 11: Offer comfort if melancholic memories hover early this morning as the moon opposes Pluto. Seasonal cheer returns midday as the moon enters Leo; engage in a sociable and potentially funny afternoon.
MONDAY, DEC. 12: Enthusiasm with a lazy streak and wonderfully competent subtle aspects can open doors and support our efforts once we’re moving, but it can be tempting to let the world come to us. Stay centered tonight through a moment of irritation or discombobulation as the moon squares Uranus; look for the best possible change.
TUESDAY, DEC. 13: After a potentially slow or achy morning as the moon opposes Saturn and reminds us of our responsibilities, the day encourages extroversion and drama as that Leo moon trines the sun. Find a new playfulness, explore some new idea, place, or approach.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14: Be both realistic and forgiving as the Virgo moon adds anxious pressures and pushes us to assess, organize, or complain while a dreamy sun-Neptune square paradoxically tempts us to escape from it all. Daydream and then make it so.
THURSDAY, DEC. 15: We have places to go, things to do, and will feel better if we stay busy as the Virgo moon forms a grand trine with Mercury in Capricorn and Uranus in Taurus. Stay out of busy people’s way and support each other’s work, whether it’s professional or personal. Tonight grows more irritable or klutzy; take a deep breath before speaking or jumping to conclusions. ◀