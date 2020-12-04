This month, we’re completing a major astrological cycle as Jupiter and Saturn finish their last few weeks in Capricorn. Both politics and our personal lives were finishing up unfinished business. The stars leave us psychically sensitized, so we also pick up the country’s generalized anxiety and irritability in this time of transition. If we’re not careful, this tension can leak through into our more tender relationships. We need to be clear about the source of this tension and look for joy in one another.
The sun and Mercury in Sagittarius keep us honest and loan us a sense of humor to help us adjust. But restlessness can also make our year of quarantine even more uncomfortable.
Political commentary will run wry and pointed, and we’ll tend to tease the ones we love. Our emotions run strong and deep this week with Venus in Scorpio and Mars in Aries, both intense Mars-ruled signs. When we form opinions they are deep and strong. We can love and hate passionately. We could sulk resentfully when our feelings are hurt while we pretend to cheerfully roll with the punches. Instead, let’s work with that Sagittarius honesty to speak our heart’s truth.
The weekend begins under an extroverted Leo moon. Expect a little melodrama on the national scale. If the urge to throw a party is strong, find a safe way to celebrate.
On Sunday, Mercury forms minor uncomfortable aspects to both Uranus and Pluto, which can leave us irritable about our inadequacies; it helps to worry less and just fix one thing. That Virgo moon encourages industriousness early in the week. Midweek conditions brings a more sensitive attitude as the sun squares imaginative Neptune. On Thursday, the moon heads into focused Scorpio.
FRIDAY, DEC. 4: We could feel old or achy this morning, but youth returns in the afternoon. Expect lazy streaks with bursts of energy. Take advantage of a spontaneous burst of communication during the midafternoon, and find a safe way to be sociable tonight.
SATURDAY, DEC. 5: This inventive day encourages us to get creative. Avoid dueling egos and let everybody have a turn in the spotlight. Tonight, if romance becomes prickly as Venus forms a quincunx with Mars, put aside bickering and find something to appreciate about each others.
SUNDAY, DEC. 6: A few unsettling aspects can either point out needed changes, urge us to change our mind, or just make us anxious. Try out options and consider different perspectives.
MONDAY, DEC. 7: Use the next two days to make headway on recent concerns under a nervy but competent Virgo moon. Wrestle with specifics at midday. Turn any worry into helpful, concrete action, and watch the worry dissipate. The moon opposes imaginative Neptune tonight, so kick back, relax, and connect to magic.
TUESDAY, DEC. 8: Make positive decisions as the Virgo moon trines Pluto, Jupiter, and Saturn. Complete projects and bring some conflicting cycle spinning over the last few months to a conclusion. The moon in friendly Libra encourages us to let go of work and appreciate one another.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9: Support relationships by spending pleasant moments together. Work on aesthetics and improve attitudes as the sun trines intuitive Neptune. Hearts and feelings are tender underneath; take good care of them. Don’t overthink recent decisions.
THURSDAY, DEC. 10: Emotions run strong this morning as Venus sextiles intense Pluto. If something makes our heart ache, let it inspire acts of compassion or creativity. Later on, watch for a tendency to get grumpy. The moon enters Scorpio tonight, which improves our focus. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, got to roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.