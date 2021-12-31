2022 has the potential to be different, but it’s up to us to shepherd that potential into being. The sun forms a transforming trine to Uranus, the cosmic clutch, the planet that adds urgency, helps us shift gears on New Year’s Day, and encourages change but can go in any direction. Let’s consider carefully what we want to transform.
This is a year of gestation and release. It is not a year for flash and boom but for real reorganization. The year begins with Pluto in Capricorn, Uranus in Taurus, and Saturn halfway through its own traditional sign of Aquarius — an earthy lineup which prioritizes stabilizing systemic shifts rather than a quick change. Both in politics, voting systems, and our own daily habits we need to look at the patterns and systems which form our infrastructure and build them on solid ground.
Through New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day a peripatetic, sometimes mischievous Sagittarius moon encourages us to get out of ourselves and get outside to howl at the moon or stay inside and connect to the global community. Let go of 2021 and commit to a healthier 2022.
Mental Mercury enters farsighted Aquarius on Sunday under a determined and organized Capricorn new moon. That Capricorn new moon can leave us depressed or manipulative if we don’t set some goals for the new year but adds power behind those new goals when we create them.
Later in the week a sensitive Pisces moon and the sweet sextile between Venus and inspired Neptune encourages us to connect to our feelings and engage our creative process even as we jump into action in the year ahead.
FRIDAY, DEC. 31: We may rail against restrictions as New Year’s Eve commences under an impulsive Sagittarius moon conjuncting Mars. Go wild and crazy — in a safe way; consider long-term consequences. Watch the tendency to say outrageous things in the name of honesty, and keep the mind and heart engaged.
SATURDAY, JAN. 1: Decide what to pare down or eliminate, then brainstorm possibilities ahead as the sun trines change-inducing Uranus under a waning Sagittarius moon. The moon enters Capricorn towards the evening and the conversation grows more serious.
SUNDAY, JAN. 2: The new Moon in Capricorn at 11:33 a.m. is a perfect time to make plans and resolutions for the new year. Determination abounds, so head it in a good direction; manipulate one’s future, not one another. Mercury enters Aquarius and infuses the potential for hopeful farsightedness.
MONDAY, JAN. 3: This morning deal with logistics, organize and get settled, and then reconnect with the team as the moon enters Aquarius and conjuncts Mercury. Solve problems together, and encourage bigger thinking and fresh ideas.
TUESDAY, JAN. 4: People take their ideas seriously; support rather than criticize. The stars encourage us to meet, plan, outreach, and collaborate, but don’t expect much on the cuddly home front. Our eyes are on our farther horizon and can miss simple signals at home.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5: Engage creative brainstorming and outreach as Venus sextiles dreamy Neptune ; contemplate the next creative move or add art, compassion, and magic to the more concrete plans. People get more sensitive and less realistic as the moon enters Pisces tonight.
THURSDAY, JAN. 6: We can think we’re being realistic and still miss the mark as Mercury semi-squares Neptune and tweaks our imagination. Whether we’re feeling pessimistic or optimistic, the truth is probably somewhere in the middle. If long-term concerns return, stay in the present and look for short-term localized resolutions for the moment. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.