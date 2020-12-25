Finally some good news: 2020 is almost over, and we are so ready for a change. This week, Mercury and the sun both form an engaging trine with change-master Uranus, a planet that acts like a cosmic clutch to help us shift gears for the year ahead.
We’ll see this promise hover today as the sun rises a tad earlier, offering us evidence that spring will eventually arrive. Glimmers of hope whisper of a new chapter, but there may be blizzards between here and there.
Christmas Day can be truly uncomfortable if we compare it to past holidays, but these Uranus trines can help us inventively change direction and make the best of what we have. An earthy Taurus moon helps us find comfort, though overeating could be a real danger.
Mercury trines electrical Uranus and encourages us to use all the tech available to make this holiday work. Consider saving the long Zoom calls for Saturday as the moon enters verbal Gemini, then reach out and start conversations about future possibilities.
Even with this fresh energy peeking around the corner, tempers will probably stay volatile this week as Mars lingers in its final square to Pluto. If irritability spikes, throw snowballs or chop wood and then return to the conversation.
By midweek, a full moon in Cancer brings both more coziness and moodiness as we review this last year. Tuck in, and stay warm and healthy. On New Year’s Eve, the mood lifts as the moon enters expressive Leo. It would be a great night for a wild party if only we could do it safely.
FRIDAY, DEC. 25: It’s doubtful that anyone will sleep in this morning as sleigh bells ring and Mercury trines exciting Uranus. Mix old traditions with new inventions. Savor delicious foods, great music, and long baths as the Taurus moon awakens our senses and adds a touch of magic.
SATURDAY, DEC. 26: Call everyone while the moon is in talkative Gemini this morning and trines Saturn and Jupiter. Discuss the future, brainstorm new ideas, or laugh. Don’t take anything too seriously. Give the creative muse playful room to imagine farther horizons.
SUNDAY, DEC. 27: Let’s brainstorm or do some divination about the year ahead as the sun trines Uranus and intensifies restlessness. Imagine possibilities and step in that direction. Just watch for mistakes while we are distracted by future dreams.
MONDAY, DEC. 28: Some old emotional work may growl in the corner. Lean into what builds resilience and savor fond memories to soften the edges. Dive into art projects or connect with old friends online.
TUESDAY, DEC. 29: A high tide of emotions can flood us as the moon enters its own moody sign of Cancer. Pull out the family photo albums and review life; remember the year’s high and low points. Reach out to people in crisis. Let the feelings flow, but don’t get stuck in the past. Some people may armor up, others may sleep in. Reach for more comfort foods or get lost in a movie marathon.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30: Strong emotions course through us, and we can invent stories to explain them, but this mood may be more existential than accurate as Venus squares Neptune. Feel the feelings but don’t follow them down the rabbit hole. Nest and get cozy under this domestic Cancer moon.
THURSDAY, DEC. 31: Notice any old grudges and release them this morning; hold people responsible for their actions, but free up energies for the year ahead. Deal with surprises that weave through the day. Tonight, a festive Leo moon helps us celebrate the turning of the tide. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.