The stars point to a very different Christmas this year. It will suffer if we compare this year to Christmases past or try to make it just like normal. But it can be a beautiful time, heartfelt and close, perfect in its own way if we leave the comparisons alone. Find joy in what is, find gratitude for what matters.
We enter a deep turning point in this magical week between Christmas and the new year, that moment between the years. Celebrate the dark of the year, the light within, and the returning of the sun, the promise of warmth and hope celebrated in all world traditions.
This Christmas Eve, a thoughtful Virgo moon could either make us picky and cranky or put us in a healing mindset. It’s up to us to turn our thoughts in that direction. Over this holiday weekend several major aspects can shift our world or bring our minds to memories that remind us to stop sweating and mourning the little stuff and wake up to remember what really matters.
Over the weekend, Saturn squares Uranus for the third time this year, an aspect which shifts our foundations and calls for constant adjustments in our plans, and now begins to release. Venus conjuncts Pluto in Capricorn, brings us to our hearts, and reminds us of who and what we’ve let go. On Sunday, the moon enters sociable Libra and encourages creative or spiritual efforts.
Midweek we may need some time alone or to throw ourselves into a personal matter as the moon enters more solitary Scorpio. Jupiter enters Pisces on Tuesday and infuses quiet luck and the potential for compassion as a motivating force in the year ahead.
FRIDAY, DEC. 24: Keep all plans flexible as Saturn squares Uranus. Let that Virgo moon wake sympathy rather than crankiness. Laugh at odd slapstick moments and find ways of sharing support. Tonight, an inventive moon-Uranus trine encourages us to celebrate what is, not what should’ve been. Keep the heart warm.
SATURDAY, DEC. 25: Remember what matters and let go of all the rest as Venus conjuncts Pluto this morning. Honor waves of emotions and check in on all lonely people and straggling family members. Communication soothes the soul as the moon trines Mercury.
SUNDAY, DEC. 26: Listen to healing dreams this morning; meditations and prayers may offer clues to needed steps forward. We may need more time with friends than family under a friendly, collaborative Libra moon. Find ingenious solutions and moments of interpersonal magic.
MONDAY, DEC. 27: The Libra moon can bring an interpersonal graciousness while dealing with practical stuff. Closest relationships could feel friction as Venus semi-squares Mars, so let each person find their way rather than try to coordinate collective adventure.
TUESDAY, DEC. 28: Consider a solo retreat or a few moments alone under a solitude loving Scorpio moon. Back away from interpersonal friction, let go of need and blame, and look within. Jupiter enters Pisces and brings a gentle potential for spirit in 2022.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29: Make something beautiful: build a snowman, assemble a toy, write a story, cook, or play music as Mercury and Venus conjunct in pragmatic Capricorn. Choose not to control beloveds, tempting though it may be. Accept their eccentricities as an act of love.
THURSDAY, DEC. 30: Avoid sudden decisions as Mercury conjuncts Pluto. We can possibly feel depressed. Notice the urge to cut things out. Weed inessentials but move slowly on other conclusions. Midafternoon the moon enters upbeat Sagittarius, and it will be easier to notice the silver lining of the storm clouds.
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
