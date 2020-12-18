As if we’ve rounded the bend at the Cape of Good Hope and are now sailing into different seas, changes that kicked in last week on the solar eclipse now pick up speed through the end of January.
Let’s look at the western night sky and watch the approaching Jupiter-Saturn conjunction. Saturn entered social-justice-oriented Aquarius last Wednesday, and Jupiter enters Aquarius this weekend. These two largest planets, symbolizing our social/political milieu, form the great conjunction on the winter solstice and begin a 20-year cycle.
Some figure that the star the Magi followed was a Saturn-Jupiter conjunction. Although that would be powerful in the natal chart of a young leader, it’s probably not enough to motivate three astrologers to walk across the desert. But it is auspicious for the year ahead.
As the weekend begins, the sun, Mercury, and Venus in Sagittarius keep us honest and help us find things funny that otherwise might be tragic. Saturday gets a twinkling glow from the Pisces moon, which helps us feel festive and prepare for Sunday’s longest night. The sun enters Capricorn on Monday; Jupiter and Saturn conjunct later that same day. We can use this pivot point for our own deep and heartfelt turning.
The moon then enters Aries with bursts of energy and laziness. Problems that flared in October and November, may now come to a resolution as sparky Mars in Aries squares powerful Pluto for the third and final time this year. We could see the last gasp of frustrating tempers in politics.
Let’s be kind to ourselves through any mood swings this week, as both emotional Venus and Mars aspect Pluto. Take moments to mourn the limitations of the season. On Christmas Eve, the moon enters Taurus and the potential for peace seeps in.
FRIDAY, DEC. 18: Deal with a flurry of social obligations and work concerns, but also watch the news. The Aquarius moon wants us to observe the big picture. Utilize midafternoon energy. People, though cheerful, have no time to waste.
SATURDAY, DEC. 19: Idealism seeps in as Jupiter enters Aquarius and the moon enters sensitive Pisces, and so does a new perception of all the work coming in the new year. Expect a wave of fresh honesty. Process feelings as they arise and recede.
SUNDAY, DEC. 20: Take a moment to appreciate holiday art and funny moments of camaraderie as the Pisces moon conjuncts Venus. Our thoughts grow more serious later on as Mercury enters strategic Capricorn. This helps us organize but may make it harder to release concerns. On this longest night, witness that great Jupiter-Saturn dance.
MONDAY, DEC. 21: Impatience can cause problems or can be channeled productively. Feel the energy shifts as the sun enters Capricorn before dawn. Jupiter and Saturn conjunct this morning. And the moon enters energized Aries at midday. Make this day your turning point.
TUESDAY, DEC. 22: It’s an efficient time to clear the work decks or set up a new administration: The Aries moon keeps us cooking. The day may also be laced with odd moments that can remind us of what’s missing, even as new enthusiasm arises.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23: Watch for Machiavellian moves on this impatient and willful day as Mars squares Pluto. Resolve the final chapters. Socializing only comes in bits and pieces around pragmatic issues.
THURSDAY, DEC. 24: After a flurry of activity in the morning, feel the energy ratchet down and become stubborn and sensuous as the moon enters earthy Taurus. It’s not about doing but about being; focus on process rather than accomplishment. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
