Watch the moon and Jupiter dancing together in the night sky, arching toward the west by midnight. Every month when the moon and Jupiter waltz, our hearts swell and the volume of our emotions cranks up. Usually, this uplifts the heart but sometimes it just intensifies feelings.
With sun, Venus, and Mars all in Leo, and Mercury joining them on Sunday, a party can begin at the drop of a hat. So can a disaster. On a bad day, Leo can bring out a flash of temporary narcissism along with a craving for attention.
Whether we tap into the Leo shadow or the gift of generosity depends upon the ability to empathize. Leo rules the heart. When our hearts are open and intact, we can bring panache to anything. We may feel more extroverted than usual but could have trouble just being simple. To use this expressive time well, keep empathy engaged.
This could be particularly important this weekend as Jupiter, retrograde since April 9, now turns direct just as Uranus turns retrograde. We can feel turmoil roil when a planet appears to change directions. It’s as if we were stirring the pot in one direction and now stir in the other. Uranus instigates change. Jupiter speaks of freedom and movement — it’s in Sagittarius this year, the sign we associate with children, law, honesty, and travel. It’s a good week to speak up about any changes we’d like to see.
Friday calls for a moment of freedom. Saturday night through Monday a more determined Capricorn moon brings up the year’s big issues and asks us to use competence and determination wisely. The full moon in sociable Aquarius Wednesday and Thursday brings the year’s best time for gatherings.
Friday, Aug. 9: Although the mood is generally upbeat, we may be tempted to test our relationships. It’s hard to stay focused unless there is human interest: We want to care. Get out and about as the outgoing Sagittarius moon conjuncts Jupiter tonight.
Saturday, Aug. 10: Get busy this morning as the moon trines Mars. The energy grows hazy as the sun challenges Neptune later on. This is great for getting lost in a novel but tricky for navigating reality. The moon enters Capricorn tonight and loans us pushiness and determination.
Sunday, Aug. 11: The energy shifts and twists as both Jupiter turns direct, Uranus retrogrades, and Mercury enters Leo. That Capricorn moon offers endurance, though some become stubbornly manipulative in response. Be careful around machinery. Stay calm in the turbulence.
Monday, Aug. 12: Address serious issues as the Capricorn moon conjuncts Saturn and Pluto this morning. We need to take responsibility for our evolution and think about our responsibility to citizenship and co-workers. Lightweight jokes fall flat while serious work furthers.
Tuesday, Aug. 13: Social discontent grows. Differing ideas can be cheerfully brokered, just stay responsible for the work as the Aquarius moon opposes Mercury midday. Let’s ask ourselves how love and art serve to heal our ills.
Wednesday, Aug. 14: Love, affection, resentment, and power plays: unintegrated personal power can come out passive-aggressively as Venus and the sun conjunct and challenge Pluto. Discuss the difference between nasty power and healthy empowerment. Tonight, gather, philosophize, and solve the world’s problems.
Thursday, Aug. 15: The moon is full in Aquarius this morning and asks us to balance our personal needs with our responsibilities to relationships, community, and humankind. Watch a cranky spell around dinnertime. Tears and laughter come closer as the moon enters Pisces tonight.
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.