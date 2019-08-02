Whatever we do this week, let’s do it with love as the sun and Venus trine upbeat Jupiter in affectionate Leo. While there is much to unravel after the last few weeks, it’s also important to fill up on summer’s fruitful abundance. Go to county fairs and concerts. Feel that liberating quality of the Jupiter aspects, but also ask what needs to be liberated in a more concrete sense.
Mercury has just turned direct, so it’s time to remember our longer-term goals and get back on track. As the weekend begins, Venus squares catalytic Uranus and gives us a strange itch to make changes. Our feelings are ready to shift gears; if we’ve been holding on to a grudge and it’s time to let go, this aspect helps.
Just remember that the notion of greener pastures is probably an illusion. If relationships felt strained last month while Mercury was in retrograde, give them a few weeks to heal. Bring that desire for change together with an industrious Virgo moon and work on the house, a garden, or politics to see what can be changed for the better.
Technical snafus and recently stirred emotions still need attention through the weekend. Sunday brings a friendlier Libra moon, but there is an undertow of cranky willfulness as active Mars challenges intense Pluto. Look for potential trouble in the basement or under buildings.
On Monday a new astrological cycle begins. The mood is more Machiavellian on Tuesday and Wednesday under a focused Scorpio moon; avoid fights where possible, but take a firm stance. Our senses of adventure return on Thursday as the moon enters Sagittarius.
Friday, Aug. 2: We can find fault with others as a defense. It gives us an excuse to be less emotionally connected or responsible while Venus squares restless Uranus under the Virgo moon critique. Accept nerviness in others. Instead, feel enthusiasm for the future seep back in tonight.
Saturday, Aug. 3: We may procrastinate, but we should just get moving. This afternoon it’s easier to drop a murmuring self-judgment and engage healing camaraderie.
Sunday, Aug. 4: The Libra moon encourages friendliness and aesthetic appreciation, but cranky intense undercurrents can tweak our neuroses and trip our toes as Mars quincunxes Pluto. Stay honest, and refrain from being passive-aggressive. Support one another in some struggle.
Monday, Aug. 5: Early morning positive aspects encourage us to pitch ideas, make a proposal, or just check in with our team to look ahead. Have some specific facts to make a point. Moods thicken during the evening as the moon squares Pluto. Tend to deeper unspoken feelings.
Tuesday, Aug. 6: Creativity flows as the sun trines Jupiter. Notice general benevolence but with an edge as the moon enters focused Scorpio. People can be cheerfully set in their ways. They’ll need both moments in the fray and alone. Discontent grows by evening as the moon opposes Uranus. We want to be free from some situation that suddenly feels restrictive, but we may have more bargaining power than we know.
Wednesday, Aug. 7: Expand the perspective this morning as the sun trines Jupiter. Later, people can get edgy, impatient, and want to feel like they’re making progress. Those with erratic behavior pretend to be logical but really aren’t. Work around potential disagreements about procedures this evening as the sun challenges Saturn.
Thursday, Aug. 8: Our romantic, creative, and political passions stir as Venus trines expansive Jupiter under a Scorpio moon. Adventure whispers and laughter eases as the moon enter Sagittarius this afternoon. Make a bold suggestion. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
