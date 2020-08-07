The planets continue this summer’s theme of pleasant moments. Phenomenally competent days drift over deep-running currents that call for transformation. The outer planets push for a healthy change in the power dynamics in our relationships, urge us to transform our home environments, and pressure us to transform the political environment.
It’s a great weekend to dive into a project. We hit a burst of activity on Friday as the moon joins Mars in active Aries, while Venus heads into sensitive Cancer and activates our hearts. Venus in Cancer can make us cozier and less impatient with the quarantine, but this can also bring out a potentially crabby edge when we’re stressed. Relationships need gardening now. This Cancerian tenderness can feel odd as Mars in Aries pushes us to be active, impatient, even militant. The mood authentically flickers back and forth between cuddly and impatient. Find the calm center within.
Early next week, we could be confronted with strange information or just feel twitchy as mental Mercury squares change-inducing Uranus. Conversation picks up as the moon enters verbal Gemini midweek; in lighter times, we’d kibitz over ice cream or at the swimming hole, but we can still use this time to find words to match our feelings.
Mars in Aries approaches a square to powerful Pluto on Thursday, which can jump-start work for the fall. It also brings to a head any ongoing arguments around who has a right to set the rules. If we can let everybody feel heard rather than just butt heads, we can begin to find that intersecting set that could work for all of us.
FRIDAY, AUG. 7: An Aries moon gets us going. Let’s throw ourselves into a project at home. Don’t take it personally if someone is sending odd signals or blows hot and cold. Don’t try to solve the problem, just provide space to express issues and work them out. Understanding eases tonight as the moon trines Mercury.
SATURDAY, AUG. 8: We thrive if we can listen to our desires for spontaneity without endangering anyone’s health. Personal projects or meandering are good for the soul. If we move too fast when excited, accidents are more likely. Tempers can flare late tonight, so go to sleep instead of arguing.
SUNDAY, AUG. 9: An early morning moon-Pluto square can leave us waxing philosophical and in need of spiritual sustenance. Let’s bring our minds toward healing and seek people who ask good questions. Follow through on responsibilities. Comfort abounds tonight as the moon enters earthy Taurus and sextiles warmhearted Venus.
MONDAY, AUG. 10: A Taurus moon conjuncts Uranus, bringing a paradoxical urge for security, safety, and what’s familiar, along with restlessness to challenge the status quo. New information confronts us and can stimulate anxiety. Use this aspect to change gears and see a situation afresh.
TUESDAY, AUG. 11: Keep it slow and steady today. Put one foot in front of the other. Listen rather than talk. Cooperation flows more easily where everybody feels heard and their concerns are honored. We can feel more grounded when we indulge our senses. Consider peach ice cream.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12: People are easily distracted under a peripatetic Gemini moon. Gather berries, gossip, and calm the nerves. As the day progresses, prioritize safety and sidestep unnecessary arguments.
THURSDAY, AUG. 13: Summery, flirtatious humor hovers over an edgy, haunted, rebellious Mars-Pluto square. Choose fights carefully; tease, but not to the bone. Use easy words and positive connections to consider the deeper issues. Watch a tendency to act out under stress, and make no unnecessary decisions until the dust settles. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
