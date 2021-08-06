We are at the peak of Leo season, and the sign’s energy can give us an ability to shine and be a stable center point to gather around. This weekend brings a new moon in Leo — the sun and Mercury are already in Leo — and the effect can create fascinating events, but also add melodramatic extremes to otherwise ordinary events.
That Leo glow feeds charisma and effectiveness to any leader and any teacher, adds panache to any event. It can help us honor people who are doing a wonderful job, so let’s be generous with our gratitude this weekend.
This is also an important time to recenter ourselves, remember our dreams, and renew. Every sign has its shadow: Leo encourages us to think we’re the center of the universe. It’s easy to recognize confident narcissist, but Leo can also leave us lost in our own problems. With Venus and Mars in Virgo, worries can feel overwhelming unless we can get out of ourselves and look at the bigger picture.
Over the weekend we also may need to respond to an unexpected difficulty or gift as the sun squares Uranus. Next week our minds may run on that hamster wheel of worry as mental Mercury forms mildly irritating but growth-producing aspects with Neptune, Pluto, and Jupiter, and then enters its own busy sign of Virgo. Drop below any anxiety and tap into an ambient competent innovation. Explore a new phase.
FRIDAY, AUG. 6: After a relatively cozy morning, we can feel unsettled, facing a concerning change as the sun squares Uranus under a deep-feeling Cancer moon. Instead of resisting when people get cranky, get creative and stay in authorship of the changes. Familiar comforts help tonight.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7: The mood is quietly dramatic under a waning Leo moon. Let’s gently give ourselves the attention we may want from others. No need to dramatize problems or joys to validate our experience. Be fed by water, by spirit, and by imagination. If a new offer arises, ponder over the weekend and verify facts before proceeding.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8: A new moon in Leo at 7:49 a.m. helps us turn a corner and celebrate what we have to offer. Self-promotion is now a good investment. Be open to an unexpected possibility. We can get bored easily, so find something wonderful to engage rather than cause trouble just for excitement.
MONDAY, AUG. 9: We could feel off-center as Mercury quincunxes Pluto and the moon enters Virgo this morning. It can be hard to parse truths from imagination as Venus opposes Neptune. Let the heart lead, share more affection, and reassurance.
TUESDAY, AUG. 10: People are pragmatic but not particularly farsighted or creative as Mercury opposes Jupiter. Handle chores and details early and clear the decks for a more creative moment later. Look for a fresh challenge.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11: The mood is versatile. We could express ourselves in compassionate inaction as Mercury enters Virgo, or we can get brittle and cranky. Let’s choose to open the heart and find common ground. Venus trines Pluto and helps us release envy and small details to embrace what’s important.
THURSDAY, AUG. 12: Make friendly overtures as the Libra moon trines Saturn. Work on composition and balance, both artistically and towards social justice. Gently but firmly stand up for what’s right. The stability this builds will strengthen good foundations. Uncover beauty in the world and let it sink in. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
