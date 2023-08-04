SUMMER’S RHYTHM SLOWS DOWN like the lowering creek turning muddy, its swirls and eddies asking us to linger and stop. Be in this moment rather than rushing down the river with Venus, Chiron, Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto all moving retrograde as Mercury prepares to turn retrograde on August 23. Progress slows with so many people in a vacation state of mind or dealing with an important side agenda.
Some all-too-familiar emotional pattern or aesthetic conundrum now needs work as Venus squares Uranus. Self-doubt, self-criticism, shame, or guilt that echoes from our past could pull us into those swirls and eddies but are a place for us to work through, not get stuck within.
As the weekend begins we may feel responsible for another person’s problems or feel another is responsible for ours as Saturn opposes Mercury under an empathic Pisces moon. Let compassion fill up and spill over but take a step back to see what would really help all sentient beings in this situation. Break those patterns and step into a healthier version.
Over the weekend an Aries moon calls for action and can help in real emergencies or make us impatient with those who aren’t helping themselves. If all is well, they can just give us the energy to enjoy summer. Early next week a restlessness nudges us to create change, experiment, talk to new people, or move flowers about a garden as Venus squares Uranus under a stubborn, earthy, Taurus moon. The week ends under a verbal Gemini moon; it sparks interesting debate but may be full of stories and low on facts.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 4: Support one another but bench-press healthy boundaries; love fully but take personal responsibility and believe others can also. Big swirls of emotions roll through as the moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces. We may be called to an act of compassion or feel like a lazy puddle. Evening brings more energy and reaction as the moon enters independent Aries.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 5: Laziness and action — like a cat we may need to nap then burst into movement. Make suggestions but avoid giving orders as the action-oriented Aries moon trines the sun. Deal carefully with fire, firefighting, and the best and worst of fiery personalities.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 6: We’ll act on emotions rather than logic as the Aries moon trines Venus, but that can be lovely. We may overstate, overdo, or oversleep as the Leo sun squares Jupiter. Evening could bring a whiff of sadness; process the feeling without latching onto its story as the moon squares Pluto.
MONDAY, AUGUST 7: A Taurus moon sets the pace for good vacationing though we may feel less versatile and more stubborn. Hurrying brings mistakes. Integrate hopes into our actions at a steady pace. Tonight a waft of optimism suggests possibilities as the moon conjuncts Jupiter.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 8: Make sure any changes actually improve or provide a learning moment under a restless moon-Uranus conjunction. Consider bravely reconceiving some intransigent problem instead of walking away.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9: Freedom has many forms. Feel that urge for change — a new perspective, logo, appearance — as Venus squares restless Uranus and the moon enters verbal Gemini. Keep it experimental rather than making long-term decisions. Keep this restlessness away from tender relationships and fix specific issues.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 10: An edgy crankiness can leave us to find fault rather than to just be honest about what works for us and what doesn’t. Own it as that Gemini moon squares Mercury and Mars, because minor adjustments can improve the situation. Reward good decisions with warmth. ◀