Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

SUMMER’S RHYTHM SLOWS DOWN like the lowering creek turning muddy, its swirls and eddies asking us to linger and stop. Be in this moment rather than rushing down the river with Venus, Chiron, Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto all moving retrograde as Mercury prepares to turn retrograde on August 23. Progress slows with so many people in a vacation state of mind or dealing with an important side agenda.

Some all-too-familiar emotional pattern or aesthetic conundrum now needs work as Venus squares Uranus. Self-doubt, self-criticism, shame, or guilt that echoes from our past could pull us into those swirls and eddies but are a place for us to work through, not get stuck within.

As the weekend begins we may feel responsible for another person’s problems or feel another is responsible for ours as Saturn opposes Mercury under an empathic Pisces moon. Let compassion fill up and spill over but take a step back to see what would really help all sentient beings in this situation. Break those patterns and step into a healthier version.

