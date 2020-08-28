We may be very competent but rather shy this week. It can be hard to initiate new social contacts while Venus, in self-protective Cancer, opposes Pluto and Saturn. Political messages will tap dance on our societal fears. Our social bravery returns next week as Venus enters Leo, but for now, let’s support kids heading into a new class and keep our social expectations subtle.
We have a lot to do, in any case. We’re called back to our work by the sun and Mercury in industrious Virgo. Over the few weeks that Mercury forms an energizing trine to Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn — all in Capricorn — it’s important to work on major issues, both personal and collective. Our present flammability continues to simmer as Mars in feisty Aries lingers in a square to that Capricorn cluster. We can turn the pyrotechnics into enthusiasm where we have healthy relationships and a clear path forward.
As the weekend begins, the moon in industrious Capricorn encourages an upbeat competence. But watch out for manipulation as the moon conjuncts the Capricorn cluster. We may need to process recent tragic forest fires, people lost to interpersonal violence, or just an awareness of all that is slipping away as Venus opposes Pluto.
Early in the week, a trine between the sun and a change-making Uranus helps us adapt to this fall’s strange 2020 rhythm. The week ends with a burst of competence as mental Mercury trines stabilizing Saturn.
FRIDAY, AUG. 28: It’s easy to follow through on what we begin under an industrious Capricorn moon. We notice consequence coming home to roost through positive results or painful retribution. Optimism improves but can provoke wishful thinking. Consider telling interesting stories about family history tonight.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29: Stay steady through tricky mood swings this morning as the moon conjuncts Pluto; by midday, we’ll be able to see the bigger picture as Mercury trines Jupiter. While everyone values responsibility, we may disagree about what that means. Tonight, find a pandemic-safe way to gather with like minds as the moon enters Aquarius.
SUNDAY, AUG. 30: As Venus opposes Pluto, an awareness of time passing adds a maudlin quality to the morning. Check in with those who’ve been dealing with loss. Gather to protest, pray, or repair as the sun forms a quincunx with Chiron, an asteroid of healing. Conversation improves, but watch for misunderstandings or hearing only those things that support our theories as Mercury opposes Neptune.
MONDAY, AUG. 31: We appreciate love through the help of others, whether it’s cooking dinner, sweeping, or holding the ladder. It may be time to communicate an important critique. Be willing to work at love; practice good relationship skills, no matter what happens.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 1: We may feel tender as the sensitive Pisces moon waxes full, peaking just before midnight. It can feel good to cry when emotions bubble up. Find the guts to ask directly but respectfully for what’s needed. Search for missing items or information with great success.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2: Important decisions move toward the front burner. Love can feel like a lot of work right now as Venus opposes Saturn. We can also appreciate the strength of relationships and friendships that have stood the test of time. Responsibility is lovable.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 3: Dreams linger this morning. Some internal processing can leave us emotionally squishy as the Pisces moon opposes Mercury. Let’s call on our inherent common sense as Mercury trines Saturn. The afternoon is action-packed as the moon enters Aries, but our impatience can make us cranky. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.