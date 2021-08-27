A few leaves tinge pink and gold, the winds shift and the planets hint at the season ahead. Sketch all plans in pencil for the next few months and make the best of any situation until we pass December’s Saturn-Uranus square. Saturn symbolizes organization and our work, and Uranus deconstructs the past and insists we shift gears in the future.
So many of us have dealt with surprising changes in plans. Our work life, our relationships, or where we live may be in a state of flux. What looks like a disappointment or an old chapter ending can call us to explore our options. Through this year we have an opportunity to shift our course to a radically better future.
So let’s get started, but after Labor Day weekend. This week offers us a moment between the worlds, a chance to release old plans, and take care of ourselves before we launch new possibilities.
As the weekend begins, the sun, Mars, and Mercury, all in Virgo, can help us improve any situation we approach, but we may worry easily. An earthy Taurus moon encourages us to work on our summer bucket list. On Sunday night, the moon enters Gemini as Mercury enters Libra, both air signs, and our minds can speed up like busy hamster wheels.
While the Virgo lineup makes us painfully aware of worst-case scenarios, Mercury in Libra encourages us to consider the best-case scenarios and step in that direction
Technical difficulties on Tuesday ask us to stay calm and deal with one thing at a time as the sun quincunxes Saturn. Watch for accidental power struggles. Nostalgia creeps in toward the end of the week as the moon enters comfort-loving Cancer while Mars opposes confusing Neptune. Rest, remember dreams, and prepare to dive into the coming season.
Friday, Aug. 27: Ideas and chores may crowd us as Mercury quincunxes Jupiter under a pragmatic Taurus moon. Remember summer’s plans and choose what is still important. Follow through on important organizational work this afternoon. Evening brings a hint of excitement under a moon-Uranus conjunction.
Saturday, Aug. 28: Make thoughtful, practical changes as the moon forms a grand trine with Mars and Pluto in earth signs. It soothes the soul to prepare.
Sunday, Aug. 29: Early sulky resistance shifts midday as we adjust and talk it through as the moon enters Gemini. Anxiety may be just our nerves looking for something to do, so keep busy with accomplishable goals. New possibilities and hints of contentment arise tonight.
Monday, Aug. 30: On this nervy day consider all sane options as the moon trines Saturn and Venus. Take confidence from small successes in the past to make new forays. Appreciate what and who helped through a time when so much had to be let go.
Tuesday, Aug. 31: Don’t feel old, just responsible. Appreciate what’s been learned over time as the sun quincunxes Saturn. Notice how small hardships have grown soul muscles and a skill base. Take care of back, teeth, bones, and flexibility.
Wednesday, Sept. 1: Crankiness warnings this morning as the Cancer moon squares Mercury. Feelings and thinking can be at odds and make it hard to get up. Next week we’ll unveil new plans, but for now, let’s explore what makes us comfortable, safe, and connected.
Thursday, Sept. 2: We face uncertainty as Mars opposes Neptune and the moon opposes Pluto. Let go of old angers and outdated ambitions, mourn and release plans that just aren’t going to work this year. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
