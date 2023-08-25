Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

STAY FLEXIBLE THIS ODD WEEK. Keep all schedules loose and expect the unexpected as we head into the heights of retrograde season as Uranus joins Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Neptune, Chiron, and Pluto, all appearing to back up in the sky.

This is a great time to introspect, tell our stories, and come to understand one another. Mull over our part in how things have played out, whether we’re thinking of a difficult romance or changing climate, but don’t beat ourselves up as that will not further. Choose better actions in the future; doing the same thing and expecting different results is one definition of crazy.

The sun, Mercury, and Mars are all now in Virgo, and Virgo’s gift is the sorting of seeds; sort seeds we want to eat, save the best for future crops, and toss the rest to the animals. Virgo rules the guts, whose job is to sort how to best absorb nutrients and get rid of the waste. Play with that metaphor through all of life.

