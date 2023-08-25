STAY FLEXIBLE THIS ODD WEEK. Keep all schedules loose and expect the unexpected as we head into the heights of retrograde season as Uranus joins Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Neptune, Chiron, and Pluto, all appearing to back up in the sky.
This is a great time to introspect, tell our stories, and come to understand one another. Mull over our part in how things have played out, whether we’re thinking of a difficult romance or changing climate, but don’t beat ourselves up as that will not further. Choose better actions in the future; doing the same thing and expecting different results is one definition of crazy.
The sun, Mercury, and Mars are all now in Virgo, and Virgo’s gift is the sorting of seeds; sort seeds we want to eat, save the best for future crops, and toss the rest to the animals. Virgo rules the guts, whose job is to sort how to best absorb nutrients and get rid of the waste. Play with that metaphor through all of life.
Over the weekend an industrious Capricorn moon helps us prepare for the coming season. Sunday asks us to be the grown up in the room and get organized as the sun opposes Saturn. Action-oriented Mars leads Virgo and enters Libra which lowers our crankiness and sharpens our focus toward social justice.
Monday brings changes as Uranus retrogrades under a collaborative Aquarius moon. Then we need to slow down and deal with a surfeit of emotions under a full moon in Pisces on Wednesday. Release the seeds we don’t need and treasure those which will grow wonderful new crops in the future.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 25: Like a kid getting ready to enter the next year of school, we are called to mature. Utilize kind humor to lighten the load while the Sagittarius moon trines Venus in Leo and for some new beauty to appreciate. Watch a midafternoon edginess; trust people to find their own rhythm.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 26: Don’t stop people on a roll. This is a staging day; deal with school supplies, curriculum questions, and drawer reorganization as the moon in Capricorn trines the Virgo sun. Repair and complete; we’re not quite up to going anywhere just yet but can get our ducks in a row.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 27: Instead of depression as the sun opposes serious Saturn, tap into Saturn’s competence and determination. Mars enters Libra, softens a recent brittleness, and encourages our passion for fairness, social justice, and affection. Signs of autumn arrive.
MONDAY, AUGUST 28: Communicative cooperation helps us roll with this odd, quirky day under an interactive Aquarius moon. Pay extra attention to avoid mechanical or electrical mishaps as Uranus retrogrades. Expect interruptions; prioritize collaboration rather than accomplishment.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 29: Morning could bring social awkwardness or off-kilter timing. With any sign of tension check for misunderstandings as the moon opposes Venus. Midday eases, though projects and chores are easier to accomplish if we drop our schedule and roll with what’s possible.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30: We can feel easily overwhelmed by life if we look at the whole picture at once. Chunk it down and deal with one issue. Feelings erupt and memories flow as the moon waxes full in Pisces at 7:37 p.m. Let those feelings roll through like a healthy river. Prioritize kindness.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 31: Feel the precipice between seasons. Go softly with one another. Prioritize emotional understanding versus logic as the Pisces moon opposes Mercury; it may not make sense but may be just right anyway. Continue to deal with one conundrum at a time. ◀