This week marks the turning point from Leo’s high summer into Virgo’s harvest and preparation. Mental Mercury recently entered Virgo; the sun enters Virgo on Saturday morning and amps up our nervy energy. Our minds look ahead with excitement and apprehension toward the coming school or work year. If we don’t have something constructive to anticipate, our minds can just turn into spinning hamsters of worry. It helps to exercise our mental muscles to solve specific problems.
Venus is now in sensitive Cancer. We’ll get crabby if we feel unsafe, especially with those close to home. We may feel extra emotional this week as Venus opposes expansive Jupiter. Mars in willful Aries keeps us moving, doing, and daring, even when we’re not feeling safe. This can instigate tension between our inner explorers and the need for safety. It’s exacerbated this week as Mars squares Saturn. This planetary tension can also manifest in political tensions between the security-focused and solution-seekers. Sparks can set off a fire in either our forests or our politics. Just find one thing to fix and fix it.
Even though we’re leaving Leo and entering industrious Virgo, it’s important to enjoy the summer and refill our emotional wells. On Sunday, the moon enters focused Scorpio and deepens the conversation. Our senses of humor and ingenuity return on Tuesday as the moon enters peripatetic Sagittarius and mental Mercury sextiles ingenious Uranus. We can really put competence into acts of compassion as the week closes under a productive Capricorn moon.
FRIDAY, AUG. 21: Although concerns about the future can make people edgy, enjoy the summer. The Libra moon leaves us free-floating and not particularly efficient. So let’s use it for connecting or appreciating a fine nectarine. Bring in grace notes tonight. A picnic under the stars.
SATURDAY, AUG. 22: Use the friendly, well-intentioned Libra moon sociability to handle one awkward moment after the other as the moon squares five planets while the sun enters nervy Virgo. Hold hands while wrestling with logistics and pad the schedule with extra time and flexibility.
SUNDAY, AUG. 23: Competence increases. Don’t pull people out of their shells if they don’t want to come. Let people work on their own projects. Tonight, our moods can swing in many directions as the Scorpio moon opposes Uranus. Check in on people facing challenges.
MONDAY, AUG. 24: Some people need a moment of quiet reflection when others desperately want to communicate as Mercury forms a quincunx with Chiron. This can frustrate efforts to check off to-do lists. People’s needs and moods can easily get out of sync. Some people respond better to texts and emails than conversation.
TUESDAY, AUG. 25: The mood is nervous but potentially optimistic as Mercury sextiles inventive Uranus. Tap into ingenuity and playfulness as the moon enters Sagittarius to cut through a block, ease past a defense. Try something completely different. Ongoing relationships need attention and respect. New relationships can spark a fire.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26: Our attention spans are short while the moon squares Mercury. Since it may be hard to corral people and get everybody heading in the same direction, work independently in short stints and have conversations in bursts. Take time in the wild.
THURSDAY, AUG. 27: We could get irritated this morning, but then fix the problem this afternoon, as the moon enters competent Capricorn. We’ll feel more cheerful when we have a sense of accomplishment. Don’t try to solve problems through another person. Manipulation will not further; work it through with honest competence. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.