Take every opportunity to come back into balance this week. The last few weeks have been astrologically turbulent as change-inducing Uranus retrogrades and Mercury conjuncts aggressive Mars. While we’ll still feel shifts throughout the year, this week offers a chance to repair and stabilize.
The weekend begins under a competent and collaborative Aquarius moon in conjunction with serious Saturn. We’ll want to know our responsibilities in the face of public and personal changes. Crankiness is most likely a badly packaged form of loving concern.
Sunday brings changes; we want to fix what needs fixing. The moon waxes full in Aquarius in the morning and encourages us to take a global perspective and feel our connection to those in the world’s crucibles. The moon then enters Pisces, and our attention turns inwards.
The energizing sun joins communicative Mercury and militant Mars in Virgo Sunday afternoon. In Virgo season, it can be easy to focus on what went wrong and who can we blame. While this can distance us from guilt, it takes us no closer to the truth. We need to focus on what we need while also releasing everything else. In all things, look for what truly nourishes.
Stay steady on Tuesday. We may feel fuzzy, distracted, or way too permeable. Jump in, just think through the consequences first.
FRIDAY, AUG. 20: Look for a change of circumstance or fresh news as Mercury trines Uranus. Work together to achieve the goal as the collective Aquarius moon conjuncts Saturn. Although our hearts can be warm, the delicacy of interpersonal feelings may feel upstaged by world events or family action. Prioritize rest tonight.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21: After some early morning adjustment, we can kick into gear but may feel rather scattered. We can get a lot done, experience adventures, and achieve change if we track essentials; don’t let them get lost in the shuffle. Notice the feelings of those closest. Tonight, make something happen.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22: Roll with a wild and crazy morning as Mars trines Uranus. Small personal changes and big global events could unfold as the moon waxes full in Aquarius then enters perceptive Pisces. By evening, we may need quiet and feel more personal and perceptive as the sun enters Virgo.
MONDAY, AUG. 23: Notice what needs work, love, and beauty. Build and rebuild as Venus trines pragmatic Saturn under that compassionate moon in Pisces. We’ll see reliability as a form of love and can show we care through tangible methods.
TUESDAY, AUG. 24: Just as our desire to act increases as the moon enters Aries, the situation grows cloudy as Mercury opposes confusing Neptune. Feel the feelings but clarify all assumptions.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25: Cranky, edgy, and efficient on the outside, with lots of love on the inside, this day is paradoxical. We may sound feisty but really don’t want to fight. Deal with the contradicting signals; don’t try to coordinate people’s activity, just help them head forward.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26: Think it through. Our minds want to explore the depths as Mercury trines Pluto, but that can grow compassion. Just watch those mood swings and look for the world’s beauty; not to ignore problems but to grow towards a healthy goal. We may long for comfort, stability, and rest tonight as the moon enters Taurus. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
