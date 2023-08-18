SUMMER’S MOMENTUM DRIFTS TO A HALT, but we may not be happy about that as Mercury appears to hold still, turning retrograde on Wednesday as the sun joins Mercury and Mars in industrious, improving, sometimes guilt-inducing Virgo.
Mercury slowed down in its own sign of Virgo over the last few weeks, slowing us down and both deepening but complicating communications. While this is good for our introspection, it’s been lethal around recent natural disasters. We can feel guilty when we’re not busy.
So this week let’s be patient and remember our basic Mercury retrograde skills. Stay situationally aware and scan for unexpected tangential actions. Confirm all reservations, allow extra time, carefully track car keys and important items, check for misunderstandings whenever there’s tension, and make the most out of unexpected delays.
This week we could also feel painfully aware of the work needed to save our ecosystem or recover from fires, droughts, or floods. A Virgo lineup forms a grand trine in earth signs with Pluto on one corner and Uranus on the other and calls for tangible differences. Rapid progress is tough under these retrogrades, but we assess the past and research what needs to be done.
The most efficient thing we can do may be to tend our health, soften around our guilt and self-criticism, and prepare for the fall.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 18: Cranky or improving the situation — it’s up to us how we use a potentially persnickety Mercury/moon/Mars alignment in Virgo. Complete important communications, batten down the hatches, pay the bills. Midafternoon can bring adjustments or a minor adventure. Prickliness peaks around dinner and softens in the evening.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 19: Friendships, connection, and social justice matter under a sociable and aware Libra moon; details do not. Winning means we come to a new understanding and feel renewed by connection, not that we win. How we do a project will be more important than completion.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 20: Listen to dreams this morning, share thoughts and worries, but know this may be more about our emotional dynamics than intuition about the future. A fog-inducing sun/Neptune quincunx stirs our imagination and brings empathy but not necessarily clear thinking.
MONDAY, AUGUST 21: We can feel haunted by potentially difficult power dynamics or an awareness of loss or disappointment this morning as the sun quincunxes Pluto. The situation may be temporary; deal with it in the moment and do not read the future into this feeling. Tonight the moon enters intense Scorpio and sharpens our desires, wit, and critique.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 22: This slow spacy day is great for dreaming by the creek; we need time in the faerie realm. If we try to push forward, our work could be layered with misunderstandings and dropped and forgotten items as Mars opposes Neptune. Emotions crank up later on; we won’t want advice and need some privacy but also paradoxically want attention as the Scorpio moon squares Venus in Leo.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23: As the sun enters Virgo, it’s time to harvest fruits and vegetables, school supplies, and plans. Virgo calls us to task, but as Mercury pivots retrograde it’s most efficient to take care of ourselves, our relationships, and the health of our planet. Go gently, be forgiving, eat great food, and let the wells refill. Evening is edgy but more organized.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 24: Consider gentle last-minute travel as the moon enters Sagittarius. Get outside and let the natural world feed the soul as the moon enters Sagittarius and Mars trines Pluto. Engage those Mercury retrograde skills and notice that some conundrum unknots. ◀