Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

SUMMER’S MOMENTUM DRIFTS TO A HALT, but we may not be happy about that as Mercury appears to hold still, turning retrograde on Wednesday as the sun joins Mercury and Mars in industrious, improving, sometimes guilt-inducing Virgo.

Mercury slowed down in its own sign of Virgo over the last few weeks, slowing us down and both deepening but complicating communications. While this is good for our introspection, it’s been lethal around recent natural disasters. We can feel guilty when we’re not busy.

So this week let’s be patient and remember our basic Mercury retrograde skills. Stay situationally aware and scan for unexpected tangential actions. Confirm all reservations, allow extra time, carefully track car keys and important items, check for misunderstandings whenever there’s tension, and make the most out of unexpected delays.

Recommended for you