This is the last full week of Leo season when Sirius, nose of the constellation Canis Major, rises before the sun. Mercury enters industrious Virgo on Wednesday; the sun enters Virgo on Aug. 22, and together they whisper of harvest and autumnal responsibilities.
So, let’s savor these days of high summer while the sun and Mercury simmer in dramatic Leo, the season usually dedicated to arts festivals, big family picnics, and summer romance. This year, we have to get creative and investigate unusual ways of making summer special.
Underneath summer’s bounty, life can throw a curveball as Mars lingers an unrestful square to Pluto. Uncomfortable situations can challenge our senses of identity. The ground beneath can shift, but this discomfort can push us in a better direction.
On Friday, a Gemini moon helps us get the word out and talk things through. We may need to rusticate over the weekend under a comfort-seeking Cancer moon. Uranus turns retrograde and can glitch our electrical systems. Some imminent change may get put on hold.
The Leo new moon on Tuesday encourages us to be our own best audience: question and validate. Then, step out of the center and listen to another person. Relationships clash if we try to hog center stage, but our hearts warm when we can take turns. On Wednesday, our thoughts turn to the work ahead as both the moon and Mercury enter Virgo. School supplies suddenly look good.
FRIDAY, AUG. 14: The mood is talkative, funny, and grim. Talk out what’s just happened. There’s great potential for a breakthrough in communication if we listen as much as we speak. Come home to familiar circumstances to regroup as the moon enters Cancer tonight.
SATURDAY, AUG. 15: Affection and beauty mingle with uncertainty as the moon conjuncts cuddly Venus in Cancer while change-maker Uranus retrogrades. We could all use some extra nurturing. Some lingering insecurities around work or home base can make us cranky. Work to improve the situation gently.
SUNDAY, AUG. 16: Expect mood swings. Take action where the way is clear. However, watch a willful and impatient tendency to spout off, if defenses are flicked, as the sun and Mercury trine Mars. Engage enthusiasm, stretch the muscles, and honor individual choices.
MONDAY, AUG. 17: Take turns and share the spotlight: We need to shine today, at least in our own estimation, with the sun, moon, and Mercury in Leo. Drama occurs. The mood is stubborn, but great fun occurs under the right circumstances.
TUESDAY, AUG. 18: We can chew over worst-case scenarios as the sun and Mercury quincunx Saturn. Let’s take those worries seriously but not get stuck. Bond over worry, share a warm word, make new connections. Putter with art supplies, engage the creative brain, and then take on a conundrum successfully as Venus sextiles Uranus.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19: The moon enters thoughtful Virgo this morning, Mercury enters Virgo tonight, and together they bring our attentions toward this fall’s work. We can begin prep work now, but we can’t see how it will unfold for another few weeks. Keep decisions specific to the moment.
THURSDAY, AUG. 20: Nerves can feel a tad neurotic; imagine solutions instead of problems as the Virgo moon opposes Neptune. Don’t get snippy, just use any uneasiness to focus on details and collaborate on mutual support. If a beloved gets critical, don’t put up with it; instead, ask what makes them worry.
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.