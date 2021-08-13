This week brings fresh awareness of just how many plans are in flux as Uranus turns retrograde. While the changes may work for us eventually, we cannot run on autopilot this fall. We need to keep all plans loose and regularly check all the variables into the new year.
Uranus may throw us back to some old plans which need to be adapted on the fly. Saturn squares Uranus three times this year, and the final one isn’t until December. Challenges can stretch us into more competence than we ever knew we had.
As the weekend begins, Mercury, Mars, and Venus are all in thoughtful, always-improving Virgo. Let’s watch a tendency to be hard on ourselves and bring our attention to what we’ve done right. Virgo loves to analyze a problem, but don’t waste this energy looking for fault. Keep your attitude solution-focused and aimed at improving the situation.
Friday begins under a friendly Libra moon, though things may not go quite the way we want. A Scorpio moon over the weekend calls us to our emotional depth. Sunday night the moon enters more upbeat Sagittarius and Venus enters friendly Libra, putting a good spin to the week ahead.
Next week engage in any opportunity for a spontaneous positive moment, and unexpected adventure. Venus heads into Libra and can turn up the volume on our romantic expectations and creative abilities.
We may need to make surgical decisions or re-organize our intentions as Mercury conjunct Mars under a competent Capricorn moon. Watch sharp objects and sharp tongues and choose something wonderful to focus upon.
FRIDAY, AUG. 13: Let’s play it safe and soft as Mars forms an uncomfortable quincunx with Saturn. Glitches can interrupt plans, but don’t need to create grit in relationships. Delays may work in our favor; drop assumptions and make the best of it.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14: Work with a contradictory, complex mood. Don’t push, immediately give people room when requested. Be straightforward rather than passive-aggressive about emotional needs. Simple quiet honesty and clarifying questions work wonders.
SUNDAY, AUG. 15: The mood still runs hot and cold as people seem distracted by inner process. Towards evening feel a gentle wind bring light to the horizon as the moon enters upbeat Sagittarius and Venus enters friendly Libra.
MONDAY, AUG. 16: Expand horizons, look forward to fresh adventure. Our plans are still in metamorphosis throughout the fall, but we now get hints of fresh possibilities. Around dinnertime, knuckle down to the present and wrangle logistics as Mercury quincunxes Saturn.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17: Morning starts with the tough sun-Pluto aspect that can leave us argumentative or aware something is insufficient — and it may be us. Get to the root of a problem. Dire news in the periphery or hints of climate problems insist we check our priorities and instigate cooperation.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18: Engage this competent, potentially healing day as the Capricorn moon trines a Mercury-Mars conjunction. Decisions must be made; think it through efficiently. A need to vent is probably just anxiety. Stay in the moment. Consciously praise anything worth growing.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19: We’re aware of an ending, though it could just be the site of early fall leaves. Look for a potentially liberating turning point as the sun opposes Jupiter while Uranus retrogrades. If a change is put hold, it will eventually produce results. Be cautious around electrical glitches. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
