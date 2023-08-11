Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

ENJOY THE BEST AND WORST OF LEO as first Venus and then the moon conjunct the sun in Leo. At its worst, expect political bombast and ego clashes in the streets, as well as ex-partners who show up to prove they are not wrong one more time. Dramatic weather events look like badly produced disaster movies.

At its best, our hearts warm up and spill over with gracious generosity. We come to know what we truly care about and can help each other with the overflow of our lives. Enjoy dinner on the porch at sunset with warm conversation and mutual appreciation. Music and arts festivals leave glowing memories. And while other parts of our lives creep to a halt, we can take an opportunity for a moment of romance or friendship bonding sparked by joy.

Underneath this leonine warmth or drama there is an erratic, edgy, and rebellious quality as both the sun and Mars aspect electrical Uranus. Though it ebbs and flows, this Uranian spark can ignite a forest fire or an argument — or a fabulous new creation. Because four planets, including Venus, are now retrograde, all this excitement may not play out the way we’d hoped. Brainstorm great ideas for the future but be ready to adjust those plans later on.

Recommended for you