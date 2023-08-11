ENJOY THE BEST AND WORST OF LEO as first Venus and then the moon conjunct the sun in Leo. At its worst, expect political bombast and ego clashes in the streets, as well as ex-partners who show up to prove they are not wrong one more time. Dramatic weather events look like badly produced disaster movies.
At its best, our hearts warm up and spill over with gracious generosity. We come to know what we truly care about and can help each other with the overflow of our lives. Enjoy dinner on the porch at sunset with warm conversation and mutual appreciation. Music and arts festivals leave glowing memories. And while other parts of our lives creep to a halt, we can take an opportunity for a moment of romance or friendship bonding sparked by joy.
Underneath this leonine warmth or drama there is an erratic, edgy, and rebellious quality as both the sun and Mars aspect electrical Uranus. Though it ebbs and flows, this Uranian spark can ignite a forest fire or an argument — or a fabulous new creation. Because four planets, including Venus, are now retrograde, all this excitement may not play out the way we’d hoped. Brainstorm great ideas for the future but be ready to adjust those plans later on.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 11: Communication can flow, though we may need extra words as Mercury approaches Mars in Virgo. If we feel crankiness in our environment, engage healthy empathy with boundaries rather than prickliness. The mood slows down and calls for cozy acceptance tonight as the moon enters Cancer.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12: Empathy can become tangible under a homey Cancer moon. We might need to draw our overextended antenna in and step away from the buzz for a quiet moment alone or with those we are closest to, though circumstances could ask us to be helpful anyway. Engage thoughtful conversation at dinner time.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13: The sun-Venus conjunction brings us to our hearts, and we want to be safe enough to care under a sensitive Cancer moon. Our emotional charge cranks up in all directions. Acknowledge another’s feelings without necessarily buying into their story. Think about what truly matters and dwell there.
MONDAY, AUGUST 14: Our inner dialogue may be too loud to hear other people’s needs. We may be feeling generous but still give unneeded advice instead of needed help. Tonight some longer-term issue from the past needs attention, but not re-ignition.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 15: Keep the heart open through some unexpected twists and turns as the sun squares Uranus. Let the restlessness break inertia and complete some cycles; clear the ground. Make thoughtful adjustments from the heart and for the good of all sentient beings.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16: Start something wonderful on this potentially eventful Leo new moon; create positive excitement and avoid negative drama. This new moon can bring our hearts alive; give everyone a chance to shine. The energy and restlessness kicks up a notch as Mars trines Uranus and can help us reset our habits, our directions, our map. Common sense and competence return tonight as the moon enters cerebral Virgo.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 17: A serious morning can leave us feeling our age, whatever it is, as the moon opposes Saturn. The mood is more upbeat by noon and encourages us to focus on how to implement yesterday’s great ideas. Watch a tendency to come up with great ideas for other people to do. Immerse in a project, but pay extra attention to the details. ◀