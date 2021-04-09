There is a lot of emotional fuel lying around with the sun, Venus, Mercury — and, this weekend, the moon — in independent Aries. Like a well-fueled combustion engine, this Aries lineup can take us far if we drive it carefully. But it could also blow up in our faces.
This Aries lineup loans us bravery and strength, but we need to use it wisely. It’s easier to set a challenge rather than collaborate or be told what to do. Aries gives bravery and motivation, but we have to add maturity and awareness to put it to good use.
Aries is ruled by Mars and is connected to our immune systems. Our emotional defenses, political defenses, and even our immune response can swing back and forth. If we find ourselves starting to react, reject, or rebel, let’s ask what we want instead. Like a plant growing toward the sun, it helps to have a clear goal.
The weekend begins under a softer Pisces moon, which can make us painfully aware of our vulnerabilities. The moon enters Aries on Saturday, with the new moon on Sunday — a start of many new chapters. But four planets in Aries can leave us reactive and excited. On Sunday, Venus squares Pluto and brings us back to deeper priorities. It may remind us of a loss or event that can provoke intense feelings. Deal with the feelings first and choose a thoughtful reaction later.
Early in the week, the waxing moon enters earthy Taurus, a fertile time for planting seeds, new ideas, and new relationships. Venus enters Taurus on Wednesday and slows our reaction time just a notch, which adds steadiness, compassion, sensuality, and flirtation.
FRIDAY, APRIL 9: We may want to be brave but could feel unsure. Listen to both the inner tenderness and the inner hero. Compassionately fight for the underdog. Be patient and lay groundwork for new beginnings ahead.
SATURDAY, APRIL 10: The waning moon enters impatient Aries, but a steadying Mercury-Saturn sextile can help us stay on track and use this fuel wisely. Back off from any volatile situation. When we feel resistance, let’s ask what we want instead and turn our boat in that direction. Respect boundaries but be free with affection.
SUNDAY, APRIL 11: Be careful with sparks on this Aries new moon tonight. We have a green light, but if we don’t have a clear direction, we can spin in circles. We may also be conscious of pain or loss, or a hard personal or cultural shift, as Venus squares Pluto. Rather than trigger revenge, let it open our hearts with compassion.
MONDAY, APRIL 12: Dive right into a new project as the moon conjuncts Venus and enters Taurus. Savor a delicious lunch, notice the budding world. Listen for clues to new beginnings of all sorts.
TUESDAY, APRIL 13: Don’t mistake stubbornness for stability. Be ready for thoughtful and necessary changes as the Taurus moon conjuncts Uranus this morning. Postpone those things which still need planning. Do not make decisions for another person, because the ownership of our own path now feels vital.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14: Reel in any overwhelming desire to tell people off as feisty Mars challenges unexpected Uranus. While it may be totally appropriate to speak up, don’t mistake hissy fits for being empowered. Change is in the air, so follow up with constructive action. Watch minor explosions of temper or equipment.
THURSDAY, APRIL 15: Possibility opens as the moon enters versatile Gemini. A simpler view can help us see around the corner. Use humor, a change of scene, a fresh approach, and break through interpersonal logjams. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
