May Day, Beltane: We celebrate the heart of springtime this week on these earthiest of holidays. Right now, six planets are in earth signs; the sun, Uranus, Venus, Mercury are all in fertile Taurus, with Pluto and the moon in substantial Capricorn as the weekend begins. Plants take root, animals make babies, and our forests come alive. It’s time to cultivate our health, encourage the health of our planet, and enjoy having a body.
These planets encourage us to follow up good intentions with concrete action. Whether we’re bringing a business back alive or want to protect our delicate ecosystem, nourish a relationship, now need that pragmatic and nurturing gardener’s touch.
All this earth energy encourages remarkable determination, but it can also breed amazingly manipulative energy. Do not run roughshod over other people’s willpower; strategize together rather than manipulate.
The planets loan us stamina, but we can feel overextended if rushed or stretched thin through multi-tasking until Mercury enters Gemini Monday night. Our minds speed up after that as Mercury enters nervy Gemini. While this Mercury can help us multitask again, our minds drift when we get bored; if so, it can help to circle between different projects.
The weekend starts out with a restless Sun-Uranus conjunction which pushes for fresh and different, healthy changes, planting, and dancing the maypole. Sunday through Tuesday our minds could focus on serious world events and deeper issues as Mercury trines Pluto, and our hearts follow later in the week. We empathetically feel the woes of the world while Venus trines Pluto. Let compassion put all that earth-sign practicality to work.
FRIDAY, MAY 30: Make it so. We see what needs to be changed and have the gumption to do so as the sun conjuncts restless Uranus under a pragmatic Capricorn moon. If we don’t do something productive with this pushy energy, we can get easily irritated this afternoon.
SATURDAY, MAY 1: It’s a perfectly earthy May Day as the moon trines Uranus, sun, and Venus and encourages healthy change. It’s a great day for an outdoor gathering, a creative celebration of spring that warms the heart. While the mood is slowly enthusiastic, no one wants to be pushed where they don’t want to go, so work with the flow.
SUNDAY, MAY 2: We may want tackle something deeper, look for roots of a problem that love and compassion can help as Mercury trines deep Pluto under a community-aware Aquarius moon. Let the feelings flow through first, then decide what actions should follow, and proceed.
MONDAY, MAY 3: Grapple with difficulties as the moon conjuncts Saturn and the sun squares them both. Make some good trouble, be difficult for a cause, rather than with beloved people. Deal with bookkeeping, paperwork, and build infrastructure. Avoid late coffee as minds can rev tonight as Mercury enters Gemini.
TUESDAY, MAY 4: After a few potentially socially awkward, lonely moments this morning while Venus squares the moon, feed optimism, forgiveness, and freedom as the moon conjuncts expensive Jupiter. We sensitize later on as the moon enters Pisces; slow down and refill the wells.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5: Feelings need attention. If we feel less ambitious, we can use the day to catch up with ourselves and putter. If someone needs a shoulder to cry on, be there.
THURSDAY, MAY 6: Some event, headline, or comment could make us aware of vulnerability — ours or the vulnerabilities unevenly scattered through the people as Venus trines Pluto, and the moon conjuncts Neptune. Put compassion gently into action. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
