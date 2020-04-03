Let’s fact-check all the stories we hear. We are at the height of a pandemic of potential misinformation this weekend. We can accidentally write fiction when we think we’re telling the truth. While this is wonderful when we’re painting a landscape, it can get dangerous under the present circumstances.
This imagination kicks in as Mercury, arbiter of our thinking and communications, in sensitive Pisces, conjuncts magical Neptune. Work with imagination carefully, or we can slip either into anxiety or denial.
Let’s assume that all the information coming in is somewhat garbled. Rather than react with fear or denial, let’s get more information. At home, we might be able to understand each other with a transcendental clarity — or think we do — and get miffed or excited by our projection. Since it’s hard to tell the difference in the moment, check in with one another repeatedly to stay on track. Find a transcendental place to use this inspiring Mercury-Neptune conjunction. Reimagine the world.
Early next week, Mars squares erratic Uranus, which can amp up our immune systems but also our defenses. This aspect can support truly heroic actions and wildly creative MacGyver-like engineering but can also leave us really ticked off at incompetence. It’s a revolutionary aspect, but let’s be careful not to rebel against the real sources of the problem.
We will need company in our isolation midweek as a full moon in Libra cranks up our longing for connection. It’s hard when the most romantic thing we can do is to keep physical distance until this all blows over. But it won’t hurt to weave connection via any safe means. This full moon also underlines questions around the social justice of health care.
Friday, April 3: Our extroverted selves desperately need some safe form of expression or we’ll act out, as Venus enters verbal Gemini under a performance-oriented Leo moon. Put on a family talent show and share it with relatives online. Give imagination a great place to go. Pay attention to others, even if remotely; everyone needs to feel like somebody cares.
Saturday, April 4: While most of our interactions will be positive, we will need to deal with grim news as Jupiter conjuncts Pluto. Emotional reactions are exaggerated this morning, but that may just be how we need to express ourselves. This afternoon, let’s focus on our health as the moon enters Virgo. Clean something and feel better.
Sunday, April 5: Reorganize the house as the moon trines Uranus; we’ll want to make some fundamental changes and only have so much to work with right now.
Monday, April 6: This is a day of positive action when we might find solutions and see answers. Irritation, acts of heroism, temper twitches, and the tendency to move faster than safety allows all pick up tonight. Prioritize safety and kindness.
Tuesday, April 7: Tough decisions need to be made as Mars squares Uranus. Most people will feel this restless aspect as cabin fever, but our defenses are on high alert. Under tonight’s full moon in Libra, let’s express appreciation and love.
Wednesday, April 8: Rather than try to make decisions this morning, talk about the changing landscape. The moon enters more focused Scorpio by midafternoon, and tails begin to twitch. Don’t bother people unless there’s an organized purpose.
Thursday, April 9: Let’s keep our focus in a good place, or that Scorpio moon can bring out a morbid streak. Use that focus to create rather than panic. Pay attention to new opportunities. Dream a good dream tonight as the moon trines Neptune.
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.