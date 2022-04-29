Look East just before sunrise to see a most beautiful conjunction between Venus and Jupiter in sensitive Pisces, with Neptune hovering out of sight but nearby. This combination can make us feel unusually sensitive and potentially keeps our energy level low but bathes us in warmth and awe.
We can feel fed by beauty — the beauty of the daffodil or unfurling leaf, the beauty of a kind gesture. It can help us feel more idealistic in our worldview but also sensitize us to the fact that the world is so far from those ideals.
It’s a beautiful subtle conjunction that can leave our heart brimming with emotion. We also could feel overwhelmed, longing, or resentful. If so, it will activate the positive Pisces to look at one problem at a time and consciously remember what brings gratitude.
But before this sensitive weekend, on Friday a fierce and busy Aries moon squares Pluto and can precipitate some tough personal decisions, as well as major moves on the world’s chessboard. Mercury enters Gemini late on Friday and wakes up our mind; over the next few weeks it will help us multitask, communicate, and travel but can keep us easily distracted.
The new moon-solar eclipse in earthy Taurus this weekend can clear the ground but instigates the most fertile time of the year to plant seeds, begin projects, or start a family. Venus enters fierce and abrupt Aries on Monday, and we shift into action; it imbues irritability which, like a grain of sand, can help us make pearls or just leave us edgy.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29: The mood is active and competent, though we’ll wish we had more energy. Pluto turns retrograde and underlines interpersonal and political power dynamics and questions of life force. Afternoon discontent can improve through better communication as Mercury enters Gemini tonight, so talk.
SATURDAY, APRIL 30: Morning can be slow and cuddly. The new moon in Taurus and the lunar eclipse at 2:27 p.m. with a Venus-Jupiter conjunction bring powerful moments to know our hearts and plant seeds for the future. Enjoy the moment and begin beautiful things.
SUNDAY, MAY 1: Plant gardens, share flowers, and dance the Maypole. Venus sextiles Pluto and asks us to take responsibility for our personal emotional condition. Engage this magical day with some logistical difficulties around dinner.
MONDAY, MAY 2: The conversation picks up and writing and media outreach get easier, but it may be hard to focus with Mercury and the moon now in Gemini, a sign known more for its breadth than depth. Underneath the lighthearted social buzz are deeper power dynamics and strange murky feelings as Mars semi-squares Pluto tonight.
TUESDAY, MAY 3: Watch for sudden impulses over the next two days; make any shifts considered and proactive as Venus enters activating Aries. Jupiter sextiles Pluto and can liberate us from some trap or fear, and the talkative Gemini moon helps us find the right words.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 4: Some imminent change brews as the sun conjuncts electrical Uranus. If there’s a change we want to make, these next few days are a good time to do so. Let’s not change more than is actually needed but get started on those needed renovations. This conjunction can spark strange electrical issues; work carefully with equipment.
THURSDAY, MAY 5: Two sides wrestle; one part wants to rest and the other wants to get the party started, but both sides want metamorphosis. Break routine, move furniture, walk in another person’s shoes, and see the situation from a different perspective. ◀
