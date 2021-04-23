The planets now bring us into the deep, fertile loam of earthy Taurus season. What we plant now can grow roots and build deeply, and that’s as true for anger or retaliation as it is for loving relationships or helpful policies. So, let’s be careful what we plant. We need to cultivate those newly planted seeds, water them with the honesty of our feelings, and nourish them with compost of past experience.
Channel Ferdinand the Bull: Be happily grounded and thoughtful when sitting in a flower-filled field. But this bull can charge when his territory is in danger. The sun, mental Mercury, change-making Uranus, and tenderhearted Venus are all now in fixed earth sign Taurus, and they all square restrictive, responsible Saturn.
This earthly stubbornness can help stabilize our moods as Mars — the planet of energy — now enters thoughtful Cancer. It’s out of bounds for the next few weeks, north of the sun’s yearly path. When a planet is out of bounds, we see fewer restraints on what it signifies, for both better and worse.
After an industrious Friday, the moon enters friendly Libra for the weekend and offers a chance to return to a pursuit that previously brought us joy. Even with this generally steady Taurus vibe, we may need to deal with the unexpected this weekend as Mercury conjuncts Uranus. While this conjunction encourages us to experiment, it can also leave us unsettled by an experience that demands change.
On Monday, the moon waxes full in broody Scorpio and can bring a powerful awareness of what we want and don’t want. Pluto turns retrograde on Tuesday and can bring back echoes of problems we thought we’d conquered. The energy lightens toward the end of the week under an upbeat Sagittarius moon.
FRIDAY, APRIL 23: The day is productive, but events can grab our attention as Mars enters self-protective Cancer. Feel the tension between an urge to be in the thick of things (as Mercury conjuncts Uranus), and the urge to be safe and nurtured (as the moon opposes Neptune).
SATURDAY, APRIL 24: We can wake up edgy as Mercury conjuncts Uranus overnight. Be ready to adjust for the sake of beauty or fairness as the moon in Libra squares Mars midday. Be there for an old friend or return to an old habit or joy tonight as Venus squares Saturn.
SUNDAY, APRIL 25: Our minds can spin in circles unless we give it something worthy to chew on as Venus and Mercury both square serious Saturn. Set the mind to a compassionate conundrum or artistic question. Love deeper. Solve a problem together.
MONDAY, APRIL 26: Emotional winds pick up as the moon enters Scorpio and waxes full tonight. Watch a tendency to entrench or to react with a whisk of a scorpion’s tail. Instead, respect differences and be curious; explore the depths to use this Scorpio moon well.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27: Question assumptions. It’s easy to see other people’s illusions, but what about our own? As Pluto retrogrades under a full Scorpio moon, our thoughts can get lost down a rabbit hole unless we give them a good mystery to solve. Look for a clear light beyond conflict and aim for that.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28: Use humor to speak a truth that felt too intense before. Laughter feels easier as the moon enters Sagittarius this morning, though nervous systems may still need support.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29: We can talk about our dreams as Mercury sextiles creative Neptune. Relationships can get tricky as Venus semi-squares Mars; it’s easy to be undiplomatically honest or tangentially irritable, so add extra love and patience. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
