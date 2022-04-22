Use this week to prepare the ground and get ready to plant seeds and to seed ideas, loves, and new initiatives in the following week. May 1 brings a most fertile new moon in Taurus.
Through most of this week we could feel foggy, like the mist over swiftly melting spring snow, but can encourage our imagination to wander and visualize those new initiatives as mental Mercury and heart-centered Venus interact with creative and inspiring Neptune. We just have to make sure we notice when we’re dreaming.
As the weekend begins, a determined and competent Capricorn moon conjuncts Pluto and encourages us to look at some unpleasant truths. It may be time to move soil or rebuild the flower bed or deal with some more fundamental emotional issues in our life. Clear the ground.
Over the weekend, the Aquarius moon encourages us to take this metaphor into our community relationships and clear the ground for new growth. Mercury squares Saturn and can help us organize and ask tough questions. Just avoid a tendency to try and manage others when under stress.
Early next week, a sensitive Pisces moon calls us to look inward and catch up with some emotional needs within. The veil between the world thins as the moon, Venus, Jupiter, and Neptune all conjunct in Pisces on Tuesday. The intuitive realm may feel more vivid than concrete reality.
FRIDAY, APRIL 22: The mood is competent with occasionally spacey moments. Check to make sure all is on track before building momentum as Capricorn trines Mercury. The evening brings darker clouds as the moon conjuncts Pluto; stabilize one another’s feelings and avoid nonessential decisions.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23: It may be hard to get started, but once we do, we can put in steady work to dig in the garden, transform our surroundings, or get to know one another as Venus approaches Neptune under an Aquarius moon. Restless curiosity picks up towards midnight as the moon squares Uranus.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24: We may feel painfully aware of what needs changing in this world as Mercury squares Saturn under an Aquarius moon but can get easily overwhelmed or passive in response. Dream big, but don’t get lost in the dreams. Camaraderie feeds the soul, so be the person to start a conversation.
MONDAY, APRIL 25: Stay grounded if there’s a lot to accomplish; the moon enters Pisces and can otherwise leave us floating. Tend human resources and connections and be present to people’s concerns. Tonight brings more focused energy but also a defensive irritability as that moon conjuncts Mars.
TUESDAY, APRIL 26: Soften the heart but not the head as Mercury sextiles Jupiter; choose to be compassionate but pragmatic. Though the world can feel too much with us, we’ll want to feel safe enough to love and to take creative risks. Let optimism expose new options.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27: Spirit and creativity overflow but so do obsessive illusions as the moon, Jupiter, Neptune, and Venus all conjunct in Pisces overnight. Let this conjunction bring us closer to heart and soul. Midday we add action to our dreams or to our illusions; the energy shifts as the moon enters active Aries.
THURSDAY, APRIL 28: Let go of any trivia, remember what matters, and speak important truths as Mercury trines Pluto. Rein in obsessions. Look for a decisive moment, an ending creating a beginning; whether we clear a closet or clear an illusion, we can create room for new possibilities. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.