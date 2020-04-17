Even under this pandemic, birds sing and flowers bud as the sun enters earthy Taurus this weekend. Wednesday brings the new moon in Taurus and Earth Day. It’s followed by the year’s most fertile days to plant seeds, ideas, or fresh projects.
This fecund time reminds us that new life can arise again. This weekend is time to ponder what to grow both in our gardens and in our ideas. Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto were conjunct over the last four months and asked us to look at life, death, and the world’s problems squarely in the face.
The ground is being cleared, and we mourn much of what passes. Let’s plant carefully because whatever we plant this week and next has every chance of growing. What crops, flowers, and healing herbs would you like to flourish? What ideas, projects, and relationships would you like to bud and bloom? Nourish those seedlings.
This Friday morning begins fairly efficiently, and then our moods may drift as the moon enters Pisces around noon. We may be painfully aware of our vulnerability over the next few days. Find safe ways to be sensitive and care for those gentle feelings.
The sun enters Taurus on Sunday and asks us to prepare the ground. On Monday, the activating moon in Aries pushes us to get things done and make things happen. Thursday evening, the Taurus new moon launches this fertile season. Let’s bring our minds to health and growth through the present troubles and foster hope for new life on the other side of this challenge, however long it takes.
FRIDAY, APRIL 17: While we may want to be brave, worries surface as the moon enters sensitive Pisces during midday. It helps to feel connected through words with Venus trining Mars in talkative air signs. New friendships can show up in unlikely places when we share experiences.
SATURDAY, APRIL 18: After a potentially playful morning, we can get out of sync and out of sorts this afternoon as the moon squares Venus. Most of us will feel unusually sensitive. We cannot expect others to guess what we feel. Be gently honest tonight.
SUNDAY, APRIL 19: Listen for wild dreams this morning as the moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, but interpret carefully whether they represent hopes or fears. The day stays dreamy; nap or sketch some potential vision for the future.
MONDAY, APRIL 20: Prepare the ground for future growth as the moon enters proactive Aries. Use restlessness and energy bursts well: weed the garden, clear out old clothes, or engage in spring cleaning. Create room for growth. Our tails can twitch and tempers flair unless we see progress.
TUESDAY, APRIL 21: The mood is serious and determined. We can get discouraged unless we feel we’re tackling a real problem. Actively search for signs of progress. Responsibility is important as the sun squares Saturn. Remember what Eisenhower said: “Leadership consists of nothing but taking responsibility for everything that goes wrong and giving your subordinates credit for everything that goes well.”
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22: Problems and tempers inflame easily this morning as the Aries moon squares Jupiter and Pluto. Our mood may slow down, but we build stamina and stubbornness this afternoon as the moon enters Taurus. A new cycle of growth begins as the moon conjuncts the sun this evening. Plant carefully.
THURSDAY, APRIL 23: Feed abundance. Plant a thought, seed, wish, or intention. Deepen a friendship. Nourish strength. Let everyone grow in their own ways. Don’t impose will or argue with stubbornness. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.