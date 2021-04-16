Don’t give up. Be wary of mood swings and political machinations this weekend as the sun and mental Mercury in fiery Aries both square transformative Pluto. These Pluto aspects want to know who has power, how are they using it, and what matters to us in the face of loss. The impact of yet another gun- or COVID-related death can seem insurmountable, but the planets encourage us to stay strong and respond to the discomfort.
The moon and Mars are in verbal Gemini as the weekend begins and can keep us talking. Our desire to make positive changes can be met with resistance, but let’s keep going. People desperately need to have hope that problems can be solved through the magic of words, or the Aries fire becomes volcanic.
The general energy field calms down but grows more stubborn early next week as Mercury and the sun lead Aries and join Venus and Uranus all in earthy Taurus. Now, the stars ask us to cultivate our future.
This Taurus lineup encourages us to get back into our bodies and get practical. Heightening our senses, this lineup can also deepen our connections. However, it can also exacerbate possessiveness. Midweek aspects between Venus and Neptune under a friendly Leo moon could bring moments of sweet romance but can also make it easy to misread signals. Enjoy the possibilities but stay in the present moment.
Toward the end of the week, our alliances and aesthetics change. Stay alert for new work and the potential for new relationships in unusual or accidental circumstances as Venus conjuncts Uranus.
FRIDAY, APRIL 16: Work from compassion rather than defense as the sun squares Pluto. Mars is amplified by a trine to Jupiter. That could mean bravery, healthy competition, or anger. Keep clear and achievable goals in mind. Offer positive feedback for all positive efforts.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17: Conversation buzzes this morning. By afternoon, some old problems rise up as the moon enters self-protective Cancer and thoughtful Mercury squares deep Pluto. Work toward hopeful solutions. Take care of one another tonight.
SUNDAY, APRIL 18: While our minds can work fast as the sun conjuncts Mercury, objectivity takes real effort. If the emotional winds pick up, it helps to nurture the crops we want to grow on this waxing Cancer moon. Plants are easier because people can be prickly and edgy.
MONDAY, APRIL 19: The energy shifts as the sun and Mercury both enter Taurus and ask us to take care of practical things. Notice cooler moods but more stubbornness. Slow down and smell the roses; walk rather than run. This Taurus/tortoise mood suggests “Slow and steady wins the race.”
TUESDAY, APRIL 20: A flash of self-centeredness can be healing as the moon enters expressive Leo. We need to both honor our responsibilities and engage in self-care. But let’s not assume we know what another person needs; relationship subtleties can be off as Venus semi-squares Neptune. Ask.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21: It is so important to feel heard, seen, to have our contributions appreciated as the Leo moon opposes Jupiter. Instead of competing with one another, let’s inventory what we’ve survived and contributed, and savor it. Now offer that appreciation to others.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22: Stay alert for new work, creative projects, and potential new relationships in unusual or accidental circumstances, including work or love, as Venus conjuncts Uranus. Repair, correct, and pare down under an organizing Virgo moon. People can express their tempers through biting critiques, but patience expands where they see concrete progress. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
