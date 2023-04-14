THIS COULD BE A WEEK of contradictions and turning points. The contradictions abound as our moods could blow both hot and cold, and we can press the accelerator and the brakes and build both trust and doubt. We can see the world as both rotting with crisis and hypocrisy and full of authentically beautiful beginnings as Venus squares Saturn with Mars in doubtful Cancer. Roll with it; the truth may be somewhere in the middle of these contradictions.
The turning points can be triggered by Wednesday’s new moon and solar eclipse, although an eclipse resonates throughout the month. Most of us will just experience a chance to let go of what’s outdated to make room for fresh growth. But this conjunction could mark a real turning point event in a few people’s lives.
In these potentially turbulent winds, we could feel the brink of change arriving or something that stirs our excitement and our anxiety as Mercury approaches a conjunction with Uranus this week. But that momentum can be put on hold next Friday as Mercury turns retrograde for three weeks. We can use that coming retrograde cycle to repair damage and fine-tune our decisions before we proceed.
The weekend starts off sparky, sometimes anxious and impulsive. That sparking Aries energy peaks on the solar eclipse Wednesday at 10:12 p.m. Overnight, both the sun and moon enter stabilizing, grounding, fertile, and stubborn Taurus and square Pluto. This eclipse can help precipitate change; it will help if we know what change we want to bring into our lives and channel the changes there.
FRIDAY, APRIL 14: Feel both the love and worry; concerns about our world or beloveds run along with hope, new ideas, and some frustration over delays. People will feel loved and supported through our efforts more than our words under an abstracted Aquarius moon and as Venus squares Saturn.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15: Connect and collaborate this morning as the sociable Aquarius moon cheerfully sextiles Jupiter and the sun. The mood grows more sensitive and introspective as the moon enters Pisces and conjuncts thoughtful Saturn tonight; be kind around exposed vulnerabilities.
SUNDAY, APRIL 16: Curious, open-minded people are both searching for the new yet needing reassurance as that sensitive Pisces moon trines Mars. Contemplate changes; just know it may take longer than expected. Share stories, catch up with feelings, and share a chance to process.
MONDAY, APRIL 17: We may be slow off the mark this morning, dreamy as the moon conjuncts Neptune, but the energy picks up through the day as the waning moon enters Aries. We can get truly edgy if our feelings are hurt but could feel a belief otherwise with fresh energy.
TUESDAY, APRIL 18: The mood is both sensitive and willful, and we can step on toes and cause relationship glitches unconsciously. Share authentic affection and affirmation, particularly late afternoon through a cranky moon that squares Mars. Speak up about both injustice and what’s working.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19: Be specific, take action, but do not throw the baby out with the bath water. Review what’s needed to expand or liberate our situation as the waning moon conjuncts Jupiter this morning. Tonight’s solar eclipse at 10:12 p.m. squares Pluto and can mark a turning point, endings, and beginnings. Just don’t jump to conclusions.
THURSDAY, APRIL 20: The sun and waxing moon in fertile, grounding Taurus call us back to our stability in the face of world events and thoughtful exchanges. Let go of the dross and step forward to embrace and heal the future. Plant seedlings and beginnings. ◀