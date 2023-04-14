Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

THIS COULD BE A WEEK of contradictions and turning points. The contradictions abound as our moods could blow both hot and cold, and we can press the accelerator and the brakes and build both trust and doubt. We can see the world as both rotting with crisis and hypocrisy and full of authentically beautiful beginnings as Venus squares Saturn with Mars in doubtful Cancer. Roll with it; the truth may be somewhere in the middle of these contradictions.

The turning points can be triggered by Wednesday’s new moon and solar eclipse, although an eclipse resonates throughout the month. Most of us will just experience a chance to let go of what’s outdated to make room for fresh growth. But this conjunction could mark a real turning point event in a few people’s lives.

In these potentially turbulent winds, we could feel the brink of change arriving or something that stirs our excitement and our anxiety as Mercury approaches a conjunction with Uranus this week. But that momentum can be put on hold next Friday as Mercury turns retrograde for three weeks. We can use that coming retrograde cycle to repair damage and fine-tune our decisions before we proceed.

Recommended for you