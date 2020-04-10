Our moods may become less overwhelming but more intense as Mercury leaves swampy Pisces and enters more intense but reactive Aries tonight. Let’s stay in the present moment. Ways we have coped with stress in the past may no longer be working, and we need to invent new ways to cope in this unpredictable week.
Mercury in Aries can help us deal with real emergencies, but it can crank up our fight-or-flight response. To help with this, the two emotional planets, Venus and Mars, are now both in talkative air signs and in a supportive relationship. Under normal circumstances, this would be fabulous for parties or meetings. But since we can’t go there in person, we’ll feel better when we stay connected through other means. Communication on all levels can be our saving grace.
Friday morning starts with a grim focus as the Scorpio moon asks us to face some fears. The moon enters more upbeat Sagittarius by midafternoon, and mental Mercury enters restless Aries, which encourages guts and chutzpah. We may feel less overwhelmed and more motivated to make it to the other side. That Sagittarius moon urges us to get outside this weekend or dance in the kitchen. Find something worth laughing at for the sake of the immune system.
Early next week, a competent Capricorn moon brings our attentions back to the necessary work. We will have no truck with incompetence. On Tuesday, we are aware of the difficulties as the Sun squares Pluto, but we have access to stamina. A collaborative Aquarius moon on Wednesday and Thursday asks how we can help our communities honor the quarantine.
FRIDAY, APRIL 10: Turn over the rocks. We’ll feel better if we face some problems directly and deal with it. Midday, differentiate between opinion, worry, and fact as the moon enters outspoken Sagittarius. Restlessness kicks up a notch tonight; howl at the moon.
SATURDAY, APRIL 11: Let the springtime in and spend a moment in the sunshine. Hug the tree when you can’t hug a person and feel the vital life force returning no matter what’s going on in the human world. Later on, consider constructing a thing or idea. As Mercury sextiles competent Saturn, we want to feel like we’re getting somewhere.
SUNDAY, APRIL 12: Search for things that provide the resilience to handle a difficult world. Our thoughts wander, and we may putter aimlessly between piles. Focus returns around evening as the moon enters competent Capricorn, but concerns over our next steps can bring friction tonight unless we keep our hearts open.
MONDAY, APRIL 13: Serious issues hover on the horizon. Focus on what we can do here and now to make our situation better as the constructive Capricorn moon trines change-making Uranus. Give space to those with the urge to control others.
TUESDAY, APRIL 14: Wrestle with difficult information as the sun squares Pluto. All those exciting Pluto issues — death and rebirth, power, depression, and transformation — come close to our lives. Let’s deal with them squarely and transform.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15: The day brings a more collaborative approach as the moon enters Aquarius and conjuncts competent Saturn. Look for a change of circumstance by midafternoon as the moon squares Uranus and engage productive communication later on.
THURSDAY, APRIL 16: Check in with the team and online communities. The mood is not particularly efficient but good for mutual understanding. We want to feel connected even in the isolation. While it’s a hard day to make decisions, doors can open within our soul. ◀
To contact Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
