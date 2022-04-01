This Friday morning brought the first new moon after the spring equinox with the sun, moon, Mercury, and Chiron all conjunct in impulsive Aries. Think of it as an astrological New Year’s Day — and get started.
Not only good people with great intentions will initiate under this feisty, fiery, direct new moon. So keep an eye on all the fires started this weekend, both those creative crucibles filled with potential, and those hot spots that could flame up close to home and around the world. Aries can inflame as well as initiate.
The trick with Aries energy is to stay proactively goal-oriented, rather than react against others and let them set the paradigm. Sometimes, for example when Russia invades a country, it is appropriate to react, but for most situations we can bypass unnecessary confrontations if we stay on track towards our goals.
Our old scars can get re-triggered or inflamed with Chiron in Aries so close to the sun and a flash of temper can push us to jump up and slap someone. If we feel that lightning bolt of temper, we can get creative about where it goes. Get outside and shake it out. See what still needs healing and find creative alternatives.
Over the weekend the energy calms down a bit and stabilizes as the moon enters Taurus. Next week begins with a Mars-Saturn conjunction in Aquarius Mars, which encourages us to pull in our extremes, put Mars energy into our saturnine disciplines, and add control to our enthusiasm. It’s a good time to reach across generations and work together creatively. Midweek emotions sensitize as Venus enters empathetic Pisces under a verbal Gemini moon.
FRIDAY, APRIL 1: Flares, flames, and overtures are woven with a lazy streak and a few socially awkward moments as the new moon in Aries launches new cycles. Momentum builds if we keep our goals clear. Let the evening bring healing as the sun conjuncts Chiron.
SATURDAY, APRIL 2: Count to five before spouting off or leaping; impulse control could be low with a sense of adventure high as Mercury conjuncts the sun this morning. By afternoon the Taurus moon adds an earthy stability and encourages appetite and heartfelt connection.
SUNDAY, APRIL 3: Bring diversity to the situation; combine efforts across generations and step across the political aisle. Changes need to be made, but it takes unusual collaborations to make it happen. Work in the garden and move rocks and earth as the Taurus moon conjuncts Uranus.
MONDAY, APRIL 4: New growth and fresh responsibilities push out some old habits or understandings; they weren’t wrong before but need to shift now. Balance old and new, action and discipline, as Mars conjuncts Saturn. Engage lively conversation tonight under a talkative Gemini moon.
TUESDAY, APRIL 5: The planets ask us to get to work and to meld our drive and discipline, but we still need moments to process feelings as Venus enters Pisces. Stories pull at our heartstrings and compassion calls us to take action.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6: Meetings can be productive if we keep the discussion brief and to the point. Tonight we realize what we’ve overdone or may want to overindulge as the moon squares Jupiter and Neptune; avoid excesses but bond over laughter, depth, and good food.
THURSDAY, APRIL 7: Make progress on longer-term projects under a sane and competent Mercury-Saturn sextile. The mood is generally levelheaded though feelings can get touchy as the moon enters deep-feeling Cancer. Be considerate around unexpected flickers of insecurity and tend feelings, artistry, compassion, and social justice. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
