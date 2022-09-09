Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

Every year the sun in Virgo encourages us to get healthy before the winter. Virgo encourages us to look at how we eat, tend our digestion, and contemplate what we need to release and what to nurture for our health and the health of our ecosystem.

We have three weeks for this review as Mercury now turns retrograde for the next three weeks. Mercury is the symbolic ruler of our mental switchboard, communication systems, and all transportation. So life may get strange, but we can make this retrograde cycle work for us if we mobilize basic Mercury retrograde skills.

Keep schedules loose enough to accommodate delays, put safety first, and always carry a good book. Notice opportunities within the quirks; when delayed, look for fascinating people nearby or a chance to revise the plan and fix a fatal flaw long before it becomes a problem. Reconnect with old friends and clients, revisit old haunts, dust off old projects.

