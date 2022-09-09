Every year the sun in Virgo encourages us to get healthy before the winter. Virgo encourages us to look at how we eat, tend our digestion, and contemplate what we need to release and what to nurture for our health and the health of our ecosystem.
We have three weeks for this review as Mercury now turns retrograde for the next three weeks. Mercury is the symbolic ruler of our mental switchboard, communication systems, and all transportation. So life may get strange, but we can make this retrograde cycle work for us if we mobilize basic Mercury retrograde skills.
Keep schedules loose enough to accommodate delays, put safety first, and always carry a good book. Notice opportunities within the quirks; when delayed, look for fascinating people nearby or a chance to revise the plan and fix a fatal flaw long before it becomes a problem. Reconnect with old friends and clients, revisit old haunts, dust off old projects.
If tension arises in any relationship, assume it’s a misunderstanding and clarify. When words get difficult, hold still and dwell with one another in spirit and heart.
The weekend begins under a full moon in sensitive Pisces which can leave us feeling easily overwhelmed or emotional but unusually perceptive. On Sunday, the moon enters feisty Aries, the sun trines inspiring Uranus, and we are encouraged to release some imaginary limit. Midweek a practical Taurus moon conjuncts Uranus and could surprise us with some more fundamental shift. Keep lines of communication open and clear on Thursday under a nervy, verbal Gemini moon.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9: Be gentle, keep expectations reasonable. Our feelings are heightened; we can react to any strange comment or subtle delay as the moon waxes full in Pisces and Mercury retrogrades at 9:38 p.m. Don’t take things so personally or try to argue people out of their feelings or inspirations; just hold the space and further understanding.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10: This morning’s Pisces full moon keeps us soft and ripens our hearts but could leave us hypersensitive. Use the awareness constructively; pour it into art, healing methods, or simple perception of beauty and spirit. Do something longed for but just do it slowly and have contingency plans.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 11: Practice impulse control. Notice the urge to jump forward under the Aries moon, but the faster we move, the more accidents are likely to happen. Stay centered, speak from the heart, move forward but move thoughtfully, and look for positive changes.
MONDAY, SEPT. 12: Hurry up and wait; impatience kicks in as that Aries moon squares difficult Pluto. Watch for some Machiavellian power plays in the news and don’t do that at home. It will backfire. Instead, cut to the chase but keep that energy clean, clear, and responsible.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 13: The moon enters Taurus and encourages us to slow down and organize. Work in the garden, do chores, clear the decks for future projects. Work on all health traits. Make it delicious to be healthy.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14: Look at fundamental issues, the bottom of the pile, the foundation of the house, the groundwork underneath the theory, and notice what’s solid and what needs to be adjusted as the moon conjuncts Uranus in Taurus. Release, edit, let go of what is no longer needed to create room for that which will grow in the years ahead.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15: Deal with practicalities and issues that need serious emotional presence early on. Midafternoon, the moon enters Gemini and scatters our focus. Instigate great conversations and explore possibilities, just don’t expect to come to some finite conclusion. ◀
