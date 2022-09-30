We can travel the world in our minds this weekend, but any other transportation could get complicated. On Sunday, Mercury, which symbolizes our mental switchboard, transportation, the winds, and communication, will turn direct after three weeks retrograde. Soon the details will straighten out, but for now keep it simple and don’t be distracted where safety or timing is important.
It won’t be a quick relief from Mercury retrograde conditions because Mercury pivots directly opposite inspired but confusing Neptune, leaving us foggy and swirling in place for a few more days. If words get scrambled, take a Mercury pause; smile quietly, take notes, and discuss it again later in the week. Track keys and tools carefully or mercurial poltergeists will send them to Pluto. If something needs doing over again, do so with grace.
Luckily the weekend begins under an impatient, helpful, active Sagittarius moon with a warmhearted Venus-Jupiter opposition. The two emotional planets, Venus and Mars, are both in talkative air signs and help us communicate from the heart even when the weather rages or logistics tangle. Consider listening to at least one irate person and practice the healing power of holding empathetic space.
On Sunday, we’ll want to accomplish as the moon enters competent Capricorn, but this may be time to practice patience and clear the decks for room to leap forward next week. By Thursday, missing things resurface, hidden information and motivation are revealed. As Mercury opposes Pluto we could find ourselves at a fork in the road and need to release one path in order to follow another.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30: We’re so ready for a new chapter as the Sagittarius moon forms lovely aspects to Venus, Jupiter, and the sun, but we will need patience. Prepare, enjoy, complete, and socialize; check in with contacts and strengthen connections needed in the next phase.
SATURDAY, OCT. 1: Expect to juggle many things, people, items, and events. The slower we work the less we’ll drop as the restless, scattered, humorous Sagittarius moon opposes Mars. People are generally friendly and great conversations can strike up in odd places as Venus opposes Jupiter; just don’t read the future in a handshake.
SUNDAY, OCT. 2: Relax, this could be a tough but productive day. The moon enters industrious Capricorn and nags us to get on with life, but Mercury appears to hold us spinning in place. Enjoy safe muscular workouts. Engage minor chores to prepare but avoid arguments about how to get it done.
MONDAY, OCT. 3: Our situation clarifies, and we can see what’s really happening, for better or worse. Watch this on the big international chess board as well as the home. Don’t throw a fit; just get the ship righted and head forward.
TUESDAY, OCT. 4: Get the band back together and focus on teamwork and friendship under this Aquarius moon. Forgive people a few moments of social awkwardness midafternoon and relax under a clash of enthusiasms as the moon squares Venus. Share progress reports over dinner.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5: Adulting needs coordination as the Aquarius moon conjuncts Saturn this morning. Take the time to get structure and organization in place. Let’s look at all the things we said we’d do and either report on progress or state succinctly that we choose to go another way.
THURSDAY, OCT. 6: Tend to writing, agreements, contracts; take notes on future dreams but ease off any emotional pressure while the moon enters sensitive Pisces and Mercury opposes Pluto. Absorb difficult new information but don’t let it overwhelm. If ghosts visit, honor and release them. ◀