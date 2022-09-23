Focus on those early, luminescent colors of fall and let them lift the mood during this introspective, potentially self-critical week. Klutziness comes easily and mistakes proliferate just when we’re so critically ingenious and perceptive as Mercury retrogrades back into Virgo. Instead of being so hard on ourselves or others blundering nearby, we can activate Virgoan healing compassion and the Libra sun’s kindliness and humor. Stay alert for real swirling emergencies, but for the rest, don’t sweat the details; laugh at the slapstick and make new friends along the way.
Mercury retrograde is great for correcting problems from the past. Make amends. Contact lost beloveds. But don’t try to repair what can’t be.
It’s not a great week to test new rocket ships, though it’s an effective time to hold a strike around Mercurial issues like education or transportation. Schedule extra time to deal with logistical chaos and paperwork. Be extremely careful when driving or emailing nasty vents. It’s too easy to miss the mark. Take any close call as an attention-focusing wake-up call.
The weekend begins spacey, self-conscious, but with potential healing magic as the moon joins Mercury and Venus in introspective. On Sunday, start a new chapter in relationships under the Libran new moon. Just go slow and stay situationally aware.
Words seem to have extra power early in the week as Mercury conjuncts Venus in Virgo. Kindness can go straight to people’s hearts.
Midweek, a focused Scorpio moon brings curiosity and investigative chops to our mysteries. Potential new work percolates as Mars trines Saturn, though details will need fleshing out later. Venus enters Libra on Thursday and shines its social warmth on romance and collaboration.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23: If we sharpen our claws on one another, we can get difficult and self-conscious. Instead, focus on social critique and what needs fixing. Or, even better, use that Virgo specificity to see beauty in ourselves and the world around us. Engage a healing radical acceptance.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24: A sleepy and magical morning can open into a potentially heart-opening and bonding day while Venus opposes Neptune. Edges soften. Just watch for projection and ask, rather than assume. Creativity, spiritual practice, or fiction-writing further.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25: A new emotional chapter opens under the new moon in Libra at 3:54 p.m. Some experiences can bond us. Bittersweet, poignant love tugs our heart as Venus trines Pluto. Friendship is always worth the effort, worth risking loss.
MONDAY, SEPT. 26: The mood is enthusiastic but easily confused. Let potential optimism open up fresh possibilities. Connect with allies. Just be very clear about important information. Keep phones handy for last-minute changes and missed connections.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 27: The mood is both deeply private and thoroughly curious. Get to the bottom of conundrums, talk about the past, catch up with old friends, or find that missing report as Mercury trines Pluto under an investigative Scorpio moon. Dive deeper without invading emotional boundaries.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28: Invoke curiosity rather than confrontation. Expect the unexpected, including a sudden change of mind as Jupiter challenges Uranus. Mechanical and structural brilliance arises when there’s a need as Mars trines Saturn. Communicate across generations.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29: Nerves ease, hearts soften, and interpersonal expectations increase as Venus enters Libra. Inspired confusion thickens as Mercury opposes Neptune. Dream together and share from the heart, but track important details very carefully. ◀