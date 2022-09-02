Rest from labors this Labor Day weekend while the Sagittarius moon encourages picnics and sociability, a good hike, and all outdoor efforts. Then work on a personal project on Labor Day itself as the moon in industrious Capricorn encourages us to improve our home or work on some enthusiastic avocation.
The ambitious Capricorn moon takes us into the week and helps us sharpen pencils and get back into work. Midweek an interpersonally curious Aquarius moon encourages team building, helps us understand our work culture, or helps us find new allies.
Network and strengthen goodwill midmonth because mental Mercury is preparing to turn retrograde on Sept. 9 for the next three weeks. With Mercury retrograde, we can review, reconnect, and work on projects we already have lined up, but it will be tricky to launch new work. We may need to wrestle with technical snags or delays, though they may prove beneficial in the long run. The more understanding and goodwill we have going in, the more we can laugh and use the glitches as bonding experiences rather than exasperations.
As Mercury appears to slow down, the mental squirrels are already beginning to come out of the woodwork. Strange thoughts and weird mishaps begin to proliferate, so stay grounded and healthy and exercise good self-care. Self-care is always on the front burner while the sun resides in Virgo.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 2: Overnight, serious aspects could tinge our dreams or stir powerful conversations. Just know we may be feeling the collective sigh instead of our personal story under this serious Scorpio moon. Quiet has depth. The mood lightens later in the day as the moon enters mobile Sagittarius and brings the healing power of radical honesty, laughter, and the natural world.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 3: Make this a real weekend. Travel locally, connect, and commune with nature. Use the humorous Sagittarius moon to lighten up, garden, hike, or engage some cultural center. It’s a great weekend to acclimatize to a new environment, get to know new people, or play and prepare. Just watch words during a midday cranky spell.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4: Though the moon trines Venus and brings goodwill, expect some technical complications or disorganization. Be playful about making group decisions. Everyone has different ideas and taking turns works better than consensus. Talk over future work tonight as the moon enters industrious Capricorn and Venus enters perceptive Virgo.
MONDAY, SEPT. 5: Make a project, work on the land, fix a tree, get organized in a personal way as the Capricorn moon squares Jupiter and Mercury. We’ll want to see substantial progress. Just measure twice before cutting once. Prioritize safety, not speed.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 6: We’re too aware of all the work that needs to be done as the moon conjuncts Pluto early in the morning. The trick will be to map out a plan. We can do it! This afternoon it can be hard to finalize anything, but we can make progress.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7: Team building, corporate culture: those are not just clichés today as the collective Aquarius moon trines Mercury and Mars in communicative, sociable air signs. Focus on group dynamics and forgive people if they’re a bit dense. We can see what the community needs even as we accidentally step on toes.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8: Be ready to revise any plan made in the weeks ahead, but make those provisional plans anyway. Clear the decks and get as organized as possible. Emotions move to the front burner as the moon enters Pisces tonight. ◀