Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

Mercury retrograde casts our mind back to the past in this last week of summer. Think back on the joys and tests of the summer, remember what was learned and savored in the sunlight, and store those memories up against the winter’s cool quiet.

While we rumble around in the past, cast even farther back and review old memories with fresh eyes. If the stories change, so do their effect on our future. Let old shackles go. Lost treasures can be brought forward.

Let’s also look at world history with the same eyes, look farther into the past for the roots of the present condition and get new clues about how to unknot the problems and improve the future.

