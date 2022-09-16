Mercury retrograde casts our mind back to the past in this last week of summer. Think back on the joys and tests of the summer, remember what was learned and savored in the sunlight, and store those memories up against the winter’s cool quiet.
While we rumble around in the past, cast even farther back and review old memories with fresh eyes. If the stories change, so do their effect on our future. Let old shackles go. Lost treasures can be brought forward.
Let’s also look at world history with the same eyes, look farther into the past for the roots of the present condition and get new clues about how to unknot the problems and improve the future.
It can be easier to dwell in the past as the weekend begins, but it’s doubly important to stay present when we’re driving, working, or engaging important conversations. A confusing Sun-Neptune square leaves us able to dream, meditate, and see the magic in the world but adds practicality and limits our visibility.
It’s easy to enjoy our dream world, but also easy to misunderstand our beloveds with this foggy cloud. And our beloveds may be touchy or irritable anyway as Virgo squares Mars in nervy Gemini over the weekend. We need loving room to work out our nervy edges.
On Sunday, some event or some emotion can bring us back to what matters as the sun trines intense Pluto. Our sense of adventure returns Monday night as Venus trines excitable Uranus. Encourage a sense of adventure as the moon enters outgoing Leo on Tuesday.
Thursday evening at 7:03 p.m., the sun enters Libra and fall commences. Equinox can open doorways so look for new opportunities. While Mercury retrogrades, accidents increase when we’re distracted, so make life an exercise in mindfulness.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16: We could feel spacey, so go gently and react thoughtfully. Watch for irritable misunderstandings as the moon and Mars square Venus. Find different perspectives interesting rather than irritating.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17: Nothing may seem to go as planned, but those unplanned forays can become delightful surprises. Follow the flow rather than try to keep a tight agenda as Sun squares Neptune. Look for odd magic and an opportunity to repair something of beauty.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 18: Let people ramble and talk if they need to, but mental hamsters can run rampant as Mercury opposes generous Jupiter under a sensitive Cancer moon. Clarify priorities, track important details, and let go of the rest.
MONDAY, SEPT. 19: Feel an interesting contradiction between a desire to stay comfortable and an opportunity to explore as Venus trines Uranus. Invite — but don’t push — people out of their comfort zone. Experiment with aesthetics and self-image. Look for unusual allies.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 20: Early morning awkwardness or existential angst can clear if we help one another feel secure and safe. Responsibilities or technical difficulties can interfere with the flow midday, but the warmth shines through later as the moon enters Leo and trines Jupiter.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21: Enjoy camaraderie at home but look for political missteps and collision of needs in the big picture as Jupiter semi-squares Saturn. Conversation can be fabulous if we take turns in the spotlight. Let the other go first.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22: Discuss the world’s history and explore new corners, connect with old and new friends, and look for fresh opportunities. Our minds and technology may bring gremlins, but we can connect from the heart. Fall commences at 7:03 p.m. ◀