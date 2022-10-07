Watch the energy swirl, organize, then pick up speed this week. Changes put on hold months ago could now percolate as Pluto turns direct after many months retrograde, and Mercury picks up momentum. The sun now roils with sunspots, potential solar flares, which turn the volume up on all transits and coincide historically with an urge for political and cultural change. This weekend brings the former in Aries, one of the year’s most excited, progressive, and reactive moments.
Like a strong wind, this astrological excitement can propel us forward if we organize our sails and get our ship headed in the right direction. We still need to keep an eye out for storms of all types, both wild weather and clashes of wills. Watch the headlines for tension between traditional efforts to control and fresh excited egalitarian energy. We could feel this tension in our own psyches; old emotional baggage leads us to resist our evolution as the sun and Venus oppose Chiron. Let’s keep our moral compass close at hand and use clear personal goals to guide our ship.
Friday leaves us tired at the end of a long week, feeling extra sensitive under a perceptive Pisces moon. An opportunity for fresh enthusiasm and rebellion pours in with a waxing full moon in feisty, proactive Aries over the weekend. That enthusiasm stabilizes but stays determined late Monday through midweek under a steady Taurus moon and as Mercury enters diplomatic fair-minded Libra, making it a good week to negotiate, sign contracts, or outline a new book.
FRIDAY, OCT. 7: The week ends sensitized but potentially hopeful. We may wonder if we have what it takes or feel all too aware of others’ opinions. Tonight, dream together but make no promises. Watch the alcohol intake as that permeable Pisces moon conjuncts inspiring but escapist Neptune.
SATURDAY, OCT. 8: The waxing moon in Aries imparts excitement, contrariness, enthusiasm, and an unwillingness to put up with a bad situation. Pluto turns direct and stirs the pot around issues electrical, political, and of personal power. Speak personal truths yet avoid telling other people what to do. Be open to fresh possibilities.
SUNDAY, OCT. 9: Notice tension between the needs of loving relationships and a secret desire to do things our own way. Negotiate a win-win approach. A flash of temper or rebellion could make clear what we really care about; we are energized by spontaneous moments to follow our inner calling. Watch the headlines for twists of fate.
MONDAY, OCT. 10: Morning vibrates with potential energy, volatility, and distractions. Our old wounds are triggered, and we could react against any memory instead of what’s actually going on. Afternoon stabilizes as Mercury enters fair-minded Libra while the moon shines in stubborn and enduring Taurus.
TUESDAY, OCT. 11: Consider a change, just look before leaping. While we’re thinking clearly about the road ahead as the sun trines serious Saturn, challenging aspects from unexpected Uranus can lower our impulse control. Make adventurously sane decisions and build with solidity.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12: Look for an overnight change which liberates, either through circumstances or mindset as mental Mercury opposes liberating Jupiter. Keep it real but do think outside of the box. Speak freely but thoughtfully; consider the impact of words.
THURSDAY, OCT. 13: Don’t throw out what, or who, is tried-and-true, but do look to fresh horizons. Enjoy the adventure; the mood can be mischievous and flirtatious as the talkative Gemini moon trines Mercury. People are ready to try something new, so take a different tack and share that fresh perspective. ◀