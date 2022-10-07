Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

Watch the energy swirl, organize, then pick up speed this week. Changes put on hold months ago could now percolate as Pluto turns direct after many months retrograde, and Mercury picks up momentum. The sun now roils with sunspots, potential solar flares, which turn the volume up on all transits and coincide historically with an urge for political and cultural change. This weekend brings the former in Aries, one of the year’s most excited, progressive, and reactive moments.

Like a strong wind, this astrological excitement can propel us forward if we organize our sails and get our ship headed in the right direction. We still need to keep an eye out for storms of all types, both wild weather and clashes of wills. Watch the headlines for tension between traditional efforts to control and fresh excited egalitarian energy. We could feel this tension in our own psyches; old emotional baggage leads us to resist our evolution as the sun and Venus oppose Chiron. Let’s keep our moral compass close at hand and use clear personal goals to guide our ship.

Friday leaves us tired at the end of a long week, feeling extra sensitive under a perceptive Pisces moon. An opportunity for fresh enthusiasm and rebellion pours in with a waxing full moon in feisty, proactive Aries over the weekend. That enthusiasm stabilizes but stays determined late Monday through midweek under a steady Taurus moon and as Mercury enters diplomatic fair-minded Libra, making it a good week to negotiate, sign contracts, or outline a new book.

Popular in the Community