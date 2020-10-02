Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

In October and November, the planetary patterns can leave us unsettled. Lines of communication can become clogged with opinions, and people may want to take action about what bothers them. Let’s think through consequences and respond thoughtfully as Mars, in action-
oriented Aries, squares the power brokers (Pluto, Saturn, and Jupiter) in Capricorn through mid-October. Do something and feel better.
Mercury retrogrades on Oct. 13 and continues through Election Day. While this may encourage introspection, it can bring a flurry of misinformation and complicate things. Pay attention to details this week.
On Friday, we may love what we love, but anyone who doesn’t agree with us can look like an idiot. Unfortunately, that won’t help us open any minds as the moon conjuncts Mars in opinionated Aries. The energy revs high as the end of the week, softens over the weekend, and then becomes erratic in the middle of the following week.
It will be easier to think critically about emotional subjects through the weekend as Venus in earthy Virgo sextiles Mercury in suspicious Scorpio. Watch as people play their cards closer to their chests.
On Sunday, as Pluto turns direct after a long retrograde, we can expect turbulence around power, life, death, the coronavirus, and all things Plutonian. Anxiety can crank up toward the end of the week as mental Mercury in Scorpio opposes change-inducing Uranus and leaves us unsettled and uncomfortable. People may want to make changes in their lives as they try to relieve some inherent discomfort about the world.
Mercury in Scorpio can leave us stubborn and suspicious of other people’s motives. Instead of directly disagreeing, ask what the goal is and how this change will make everyone closer.
FRIDAY, OCT. 2: It’s easy to deal with urgencies, but we get bored easily with mundane work. Later on, as the Aries moon squares that Capricorn cluster, it’s tempting to shed tension by having a good argument. Better to tackle some major challenge rather than each other.
SATURDAY, OCT. 3: Enjoy a calmer, cuddlier day as the moon enters Venus-ruled Taurus and trines Venus in Virgo. Reconnect and tend to the practical things that make our world feel cozier and safer. Develop camaraderie. Consider going to sleep early.
SUNDAY, OCT. 4: While the day stays tactile, turbulence stirs in the background as Pluto turns direct. Some mood, thought, or project changes directions and we need to adjust. Respond with compassion. Rest tonight as the moon trines expansive Jupiter.
MONDAY, OCT. 5: Engage in solid work on important issues as the Taurus moon trines Saturn and Pluto. No one wants to deal with petty complaints, but people will be unusually open to pragmatic, win-win solutions.
TUESDAY, OCT. 6: Over the next two days, the conversation buzzes and conflicting information flies as Mercury opposes Uranus under a verbal Gemini moon. New information pours in. Listen and investigate.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7: Be ready to shift and evolve, but be wary of last-minute decisions. It’s a good time to release a thought pattern, a person, or situation that no longer serves a specific purpose, but don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. Use extra caution while driving and handling sharp objects.
THURSDAY, OCT. 8: Check in with beloveds. Our old tender spots can get triggered as Venus forms a quincunx with Chiron under a sensitive Cancer moon. We could all use comfort and reassurance as the moon enters more domestic Cancer. ◀
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.