Stay centered this busy week. Enjoy the effect when energy pivots and sidesteps its many crosscurrents and all the willful planets dance together as the sun and Mars conjunct and they both square Pluto. Mercury turns direct after three weeks retrograde.
The weekend starts active and social as the moon conjuncts Jupiter in Aquarius and forms of motivating trine to sun-Mars conjunct in Libra. Watch for important interactions around group dynamics, labor unions, voting rules, and employee culture.
Over the weekend, we have an opportunity to catch up with our feelings and with one another under a sensitive Pisces moon. As Mercury stations before it turns direct on Monday, it’s time to hold still, not to be efficient or ambitious. Don’t get caught in the swamp of old feelings or memories but do let them come up to be healed and released.
Late on Sunday the energy begins to move as Jupiter, retrograde since mid-June, turns direct, followed by Mercury on Monday under a feisty Aries moon. We often feel turbulence as a planet changes directions, creating swirling eddies in the force. Lean forward on new plans soon but wait for the waters to calm on ongoing problems.
That may take a few days — on Wednesday, the full moon conjuncts Mars and squares Pluto — which could bring a chance to confront an old misuse of power or solve a mystery. If that full moon highlights tension between what is desired and our need for connection, find a way through that is authentic and solution focused.
FRIDAY, OCT. 15: Notice family dynamics, social patterns, policy currents, as the moon conjuncts Jupiter in collaborative Aquarius and trines the sun. Do not toy with another’s feelings this poignant evening. Honor sensitivity as the moon enters sensitive Pisces.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16: Waft around in feelings as funny moments mix with bits of aching fall beauty as Venus sextiles Mercury. Go gently. Release ambition, forgive, rest in the soul under the sensitive Pisces moon.
SUNDAY, OCT. 17: The sun squares Pluto and gives us a heavy mood, which can bring a need to release a dream or accept a tough reality, empathize with the world’s woes. Feed imagination, spiritual practice, or take a nap midday and let dreams do the work as the Pisces moon conjuncts Neptune.
MONDAY, OCT. 18: Stay centered and don’t get caught in other people’s whirlwinds as the moon enters Aries while Mercury turns direct. The energy twists and turns. We take two steps forward and one step back. Keep clear priorities. Act rather than react.
TUESDAY, OCT. 19: While things are still on the scrappy side, we can balance our need to do it our way and our need for collaboration if we take every opportunity to hear one another, look for hidden pockets of sunshine, and move forward.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20: If you fall out of bed on the wrong side, take a deep breath to control those impulses. The full Aries moon forms a difficult, reactive, action-oriented T-square as it squares Pluto early on. Make sure your plan will get you the results you want. The mood stabilizes, comforts, and grows determination as the Moon enters Taurus mid-afternoon.
THURSDAY, OCT. 21: We need to be clear and clean with our intentions. As Mars squares Pluto our will can feel like the torque of a heavy gyroscope. Let’s hold the light of compassion and integrity and take good actions. Be careful around difficult people and dangerous machinery. Focus on what really matters.
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
