SCORPIO PLAYS HARDBALL. It’s time to get real, dive deep, deal with the real hopes, fears, and intentions, and get to the roots of the problem.
Mercury joins the sun, Mars, and moon in Scorpio on Friday. Scorpio paradoxically increases our need for privacy and brings out our suspicious streak. It’s a tricky combination if one person pulls inside to contemplate while the other wonders where they’re going and why, so let’s use our Scorpio suspicion to look under the rocks and ask great questions.
People can get lost spelunking in their soul with this lineup in Scorpio, so check in with friends who isolate or face some tough challenges. For those wandering in the soul’s caverns, make sure to come up for air, nourishment, and help when needed.
Venus also changes sign on Friday and enters industrious Capricorn. We may express or perceive love through pragmatic actions, practical help, or well-made things, but remember sometimes people just want us to be present rather than work for them.
A positive, mischievous Sagittarius moon lifts our spirits over the weekend. Early in the week an industrious Capricorn moon encourages us to plan, plot, repair, or create. Those who don’t have some satisfying work to engage could feel manipulative and jerk our chains just to affect their world.
Midweek a more socially responsive and responsible Aquarius moon encourages collaboration, but Aquarian idealism can square off with Scorpio cynicism so we must provide the heart.
FRIDAY, NOV. 5: Get down to work, bring a new focus, and dive deep as Venus enters determined Capricorn and Mercury enters Scorpio. Notice a film noir sense of mystery and become a detective; just search worthy questions. Evening grows more restless, sociable, and sarcastic as the moon enters Sagittarius.
SATURDAY, NOV. 6: Our priorities can shift; projects and chores beg for our attention but so does the autumnal beauty. Mercury sextiles Venus and brings a friendly mood, but in the name of honesty we may speak pointedly. Forgive people’s verbal lapses and ask what they really mean.
SUNDAY, NOV. 7: Ponder deep philosophical questions, but watch a tendency to blame or rant to distance oneself from discomfort. Look deeper than that. Tonight, let’s plan our next step rather than try to talk someone else into doing that work as the moon enters Capricorn.
MONDAY, NOV. 8: Use this importantly strategic day wisely. People are in a no-nonsense mood and potentially ungenerous, but if our projects further theirs we can work in the same direction. Plans are being made; jump in that conversation.
TUESDAY, NOV. 9: It’s easier to see what needs culling rather than what’s growing. Frustrated people will tend to bug, poke, or manipulate others; don’t take the bait. Focus with compassion as the Capricorn moon conjuncts Pluto midday. Feel the mood lighten as the moon heads into Aquarius tonight.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10: It’s a tricky day with strong crosscurrents; stay grounded, patient, and aware, and clarify goals to guide action as Mercury and Mars conjunct in Scorpio and square Saturn. Rein in harpoon-laden comments. If tempers become bulldoggish, just let it drop.
THURSDAY, NOV. 11: Though the mood can still be serious and we can be easily frustrated, let’s let our attitude lighten and make it easier to think of what we can fix or heal. Notice the room for fresh optimism and generosity this afternoon as the moon conjuncts Jupiter in Aquarius. ◀
Contact Heather Roan Robbins at www.roanrobbins.com
