Many of us could use some solitude or extra meditation time, a chance to turn inward instead of feeling tired and overextended as you’re caught in election season’s nervous buzz. With the sun, Mercury, and Venus now in Scorpio, a moment of solo time encourages us to listen to our source and find inner stability.
But pulling us back into action is an urgent need to feel like we are doing what we can to turn the world in a good direction. A coming lunar eclipse on Nov. 8, which is election day, can precipitate overdue action, unstick what is stuck, or shut the light out. Between the solar eclipse on Oct. 25 and this lunar eclipse, we might have to let go of a person, pet, limitation, or idea and sit in the dark for a minute before the new chapter begins.
Friday can leave us feeling permeable and potentially worried under a sensitive Pisces moon, but it ends on a fierce, brave note as the moon enters Aries for a busy, loud, and potentially contentious weekend.
The moon waxes toward that emotional, stubborn full-moon lunar eclipse in Taurus on Tuesday morning. Emotions may run high and hot, but the Taurus moon brings in the rule of law and calls people to steadiness and stability. We may not know what happened until later, and there could be some real surprises.
What we do know is through the rest of the week everyone needs to talk and share opinions, no matter how shallow or profound, under a verbal Gemini moon. Let’s check our facts and put vision, calm, and hope into that collective soup.
FRIDAY, NOV. 4: Create a pool of calm in this otherwise uncertain and permeable Friday. Sensitivity can bring lovely close moments but also leaves us easily overwhelmed, anticipating the worst or best as the tender Pisces moon conjuncts Neptune. The fire rises tonight as the moon enters active Aries.
SATURDAY, NOV. 5: People can act out under stress. Whether it’s volatile feelings or enthusiasm, notice changes of mood but not of mind. Our hearts can be swayed as Venus opposes Uranus, but negative campaigning or smack-talking backfires. Direct this restlessness wisely so as not to bounce off the walls or off each other.
SUNDAY, NOV. 6: Take care of one another; the present volatility and life’s wear and tear can activate our sore points as the moon squares Pluto early on. We’ll feel better if we’ve made a difference. A new stability seeps in as the moon enters Taurus tonight but also brings a potentially difficult territorial streak. Have compassion and don’t borrow future trouble.
MONDAY, NOV. 7: Steady work is good therapy as Venus squares Saturn. Don’t worry. Instead, work can be our love language, whether we’re working for a candidate, job, or beloved. It steadies the soul.
TUESDAY, NOV. 8: Wildcards fly after this early lunar eclipse as the moon opposes the sun, Venus, and Mercury. Expect the unexpected toward the evening as Mercury opposes Uranus. Technical complications can obfuscate. Believe that stability and good are possible.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9: Check the headlines this morning; the sun opposes change-inducing Uranus early and could expose surprising news. The moon enters verbal Gemini, and every event will be discussed eight ways from Sunday. Look for the facts underneath the flow — reality, not hopes and fears.
THURSDAY, NOV. 10: Begin a new chapter as a hard-working, intelligent, Mercury-Saturn square stirs worry but helps organize us. Be thoughtful about taking on obligations; when people are worried, tend to their hearts. Tune into a wave of affection, idealism, and gratitude as Venus trines Neptune. ◀