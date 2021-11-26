Friday begins under an upbeat, dramatic, humorous, and competitively playful Leo moon, though the family dynamics can tilt into melodrama easily if anybody feels slighted. Help everybody feel heard and appreciated, and boycott one-upmanship.
Over the weekend the moon enters Virgo, and we need to get our digestive system back on track. It helps to eat simpler food and have some deeper conversations. Do not give advice unless specifically requested. So many people are doing their own personal homework right now and need approval and support rather than critique. Save that for the world at large.
A collaborative Libra moon early next week allows us to coordinate with one another for a new work push or vision quest. Militant Mars in Scorpio forms a supportive trine to dissolving Neptune and encourages us to act on our dreams and in line with our ideals. If we don’t have a clear image of our dreams or vision, this is a good time to go search for one. It also encourages us to let go of some old anger, if that’s what we’re ready to do. Some people will idealize their anger and entrench further, so work carefully around those who choose to polarize.
Our impatience grows and attention sharpens as the moon enters intensive Scorpio on Wednesday. It’s time to dig deeper and ask unsettling questions, investigate, and make good trouble, but choose that trouble wisely.
FRIDAY, NOV. 26: Morning lingers either festive or dramatic, depending on how we play that Leo moon. Put people first and throw away the schedule. Expect overindulgence. This afternoon, get busy; encourage people to work together on an intriguing project as the moon enters Virgo. Talk late into the night, but keep all personal comments supportive.
SATURDAY, NOV. 27: People may feel at odds or out of sorts this morning and need some personal time. Keep it simple, real, and with a loose agenda. By late afternoon nervous systems recover and many are up for last-minute spontaneity or become willing to gather around the fire.
SUNDAY, NOV. 28: The mood is honest, impatient, and oversensitive as the Virgo moon trines Pluto and opposes Neptune. Talk less and keep the heart open. There’s a lot on peoples’ plates for the next few weeks, so be low maintenance and send beloveds off with support and leftovers. New determination arises tonight as the sun conjuncts Mercury.
MONDAY, NOV. 29: Engage productive collaboration; reconnect with teams and friends as the Libra moon trines Saturn. Act on dreams and visions. If there’s no clear vision to work toward, go look for one. Dream up new goals and develop mutually helpful plans to get there.
TUESDAY, NOV. 30: Serious work hovers on the horizon, whether it’s an opportunity, emergency, or cultural phenomenon, as Mercury and the sun sextile competent Saturn. Collaborate now and sketch in long-term and contingency plans. Listen sympathetically to others’ concerns and be a loving grown-up.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1: Rely on recent collaboration and let everyone find their own way forward. Impatient, edgy honesty abounds as the moon enters focused Scorpio. Soon we can clarify assumptions and reconnect with imagination, but today truth gets foggy. Perceptions can be distorted by itchy emotion, so move cautiously.
THURSDAY, DEC. 2: The inner world activates this mornin. Dreams may be thick and interesting, but ask good questions otherwise. The energy can be sweet when we’re not hitting on our personal irritants. If important decisions and actions precipitate near dinnertime as the moon conjuncts Mars, don’t overreact and make sure impulses are on target. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
